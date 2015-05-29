/sacchips/harddrive
Vous souvenez-vous des «chansons de l’été» des 28 dernières années?
Capture d'écran / LuisFonsiVEVO
MISE à JOUR

Chaque été amène inévitablement son lot de prétendants au titre de «tube estival».

Chaque été amène inévitablement son lot de prétendants au titre de «tube estival».

Mais au final, une seule chanson accède au trône de «Chanson de l’été». Le Journal a répertorié pour vous les 26 dernières pièces musicales détentrices de cette couronne fort convoitée.

Retournons dans le temps...

1991: EMF - Unbelievable

1992: Snap - Rhythm Is A Dancer

1993: Inner Circle - Sweat (A La La La La Long)

1994: Ini Kamoze - Here comes The Hotstepper

1995: Los Del Rio - Macarena

 

1996: Backstreet Boys - Get Down (You’re The One For Me)

1997: Les Frères à Ch’val - Mon voisin

1997: Mention honorable à Fruit de la Passion - Tic Tic Tac

1998: Les Colocs - Tassez-vous de d’là

1999: Ricky Martin - Livin’ la Vida Loca

2000: Baha Men - Who Let The Dogs Out

2001: King Africa - La Bomba

2002: Las Ketchup - Aserejé

2003: Sean Paul - Get Busy

2004: O-Zone - Dragostea din tei

2005: Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl

2006: Qbanito - Maria

2007: Rihanna (avec Jay-Z) - Umbrella

2008: Katy Perry - I Kissed A Girl

2009: The Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling

2010: Stromae - Alors on danse

2011: LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem

2012: Carly Rae Jepsen  - Call Me Maybe

2013: Daft Punk (avec Pharrell Williams)  - Get Lucky

2014: Pharrell Williams - Happy

2015: Major Lazer & DJ Snake - Lean On (feat. MØ)

2016: Justin Timberlake - Can't Stop The Feeling!

2017: Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee - Despacito 1

Selon vous, quelle sera la chanson de l'été 2018?

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It

LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) - Genius

Loud - Toutes les filles savent danser

Drake - Nice For What

Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee - Despacito 2

 

