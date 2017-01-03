/sacchips/mishmash
31 photos de Montréal sous la neige pour faire la paix avec l’hiver
Instagram
MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Pour certains l’hiver est une saison pénible qui se résume à passer des heures à pelleter, avoir froid et payer un compte d’Hydro qui fait mal au budget... Mais cette saison malaimé nous offre aussi un décor à couper le souffle.

En 2017, pourquoi ne pas faire la paix avec l’hiver?

Voici 31 photos Instagram prises par des Montréalais qui vous aideront à voir l'hiver autrement!

Sunset et boules de neige

Une photo publiée par Damien Giard (@mrfreakz) le

🌲❄️👫

Une photo publiée par Matteo Gueli 📷 (@matteotakespics) le

👁 Mtl, 2017

Une photo publiée par Alice Anton (@aliceanton) le

Still festive in January! 🎄

Une photo publiée par EM MORRICE (@emmorrice) le

Raison 358 pq j'aime Verdun : la piste ski de fond awesome qui longe le fleuve #verdunluv #winter #nature #snow #MtlMoments

Une photo publiée par Caroline Cloutier (@carocloutier) le

👔

Une photo publiée par Tron Jeremy (@trontelljordan) le

Doucereux

Une photo publiée par Seychelle🦉 (@seychelle.frn) le

I am so in love with this city. #Montreal #mtlmoments #mtllife #scenery #naturegram #architecture

Une photo publiée par Ashely Lauren (@mizzashe) le

 

