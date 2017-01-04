/sacchips/unbelievable
Margot Robbie se fait démolir sur le web

Margot Robbie se fait démolir avec Photoshop sur le web

AFP
L’actrice Margot Robbie aime les Rangers.

 

Elle aime beaucoup les Rangers.

 

 

Malheureusement, la communauté Reddit aime beaucoup Photoshop. Plusieurs internautes dans le subreddit «PsBattles», ou «batailles Photoshop», ont voulu s’amuser avec la photo virale de Margot Robbie.

Le but? Modifier la photo initiale pour que Margot se retrouve dans des situations amusantes.

Le résultat

 

 
 
 
 
Margot Robbie is the type of woman Dana wants to beat Rousey.
 
 
 
 
Photoshop battle
 
 
 
 
 

 

Bon, c’est assez.

