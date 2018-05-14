/world/middleeast
Les dizaines de tués à Gaza suscitent l'indignation
Les dizaines de manifestants tués par l'armée israélienne à la frontière de la bande de Gaza ont suscité lundi l'indignation et des appels à la retenue de la communauté internationale.

De nombreux pays, dont la Grande-Bretagne, la France et la Russie, ont réprouvé l'ouverture de l'ambassade américaine à Jérusalem, dont le transfert avait été désavoué par 128 des 193 pays membres de l'ONU.

L'inauguration lundi a suscité une manifestation de dizaines de milliers de personnes dans la bande de Gaza. Plus de cinquante ont été tuées par les soldats israéliens à la frontière. Le président palestinien Mahmoud Abbas a dénoncé un «massacre».

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas COEX
    AFP
A Palestinian woman holding her national flag looks at clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD HAMS
    AFP
Palestinians carry an injured man during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD HAMS
    AFP
TOPSHOT - A Palestinian carries an injured protester during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, during a demonstration on the day of the US embassy move to Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD HAMS
    AFP
TOPSHOT - Palestinians carry a demonstrator injured during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas COEX
    AFP
TOPSHOT - A Palestinian woman tries to fly a kite during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, the Gazan health ministry said. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas COEX
    AFP
Palestinians carry an injured protester during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, during a demonstration on the day of the US embassy move to Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD HAMS
    AFP
Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD HAMS
    AFP
Palestinian men bring tyres to be burnt during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested and clashes erupted along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD HAMS
    AFP
TOPSHOT - Palestinians shout slogans against the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem, as they protest near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED ABED
    AFP
TOPSHOT - A Palestinian woman sniffs a fragrance to counter the effect of tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. / AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED ABED
    AFP
A Palestinian man assists a wounded protestor during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. / AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED ABED
    AFP
Palestinian emergency services carry a wounded woman during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. / AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED ABED
    AFP
TOPSHOT - A Palestinian man holding his national flag walks in the smoke billowing from burning tyres next to a protester wearing an Anonymous mask during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Khan Yunis on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. / AFP PHOTO / SAID KHATIB
    AFP
TOPSHOT - A Palestinian man walks in the smoke billowing from burning tyres during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Khan Yunis on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. / AFP PHOTO / SAID KHATIB
    AFP

«La mort choquante de dizaines de personnes, les centaines de blessés par les tirs à balles réelles à Gaza doivent cesser immédiatement. Les responsables de ces violations flagrantes des droits de l'Homme doivent rendre des comptes», a réagi le Haut-Commissaire aux droits de l'Homme de l'ONU Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein. Le secrétaire général de l'ONU, Antonio Guterres, s'est dit «particulièrement inquiet» de la situation à Gaza.

Amnesty International a dénoncé une «violation abjecte» des droits de l'Homme et des «crimes de guerre» à Gaza. Human Rights Watch (HRW) a dénoncé «un bain de sang que n'importe qui aurait pu voir venir».

Syrie

Les autorités de Damas ont accusé lundi Israël d’avoir perpétré un «massacre brutal» dans la bande de Gaza, après la mort d’une cinquantaine de Palestiniens tués par des soldats israéliens en marge de manifestations.

Grande-Bretagne
«Nous nous inquiétons des informations faisant état de violences et de pertes humaines à Gaza. Nous appelons au calme et à la retenue pour éviter des actions destructrices pour les efforts de paix», a déclaré un porte-parole de la première ministre Theresa May.

France
«La France appelle de nouveau les autorités israéliennes à faire preuve de discernement et de retenue dans l'usage de la force», a déclaré le ministre des Affaires étrangères Jean-Yves Le Drian, soulignant «le droit des Palestiniens à manifester pacifiquement» et mettant en garde contre «un nouvel embrasement». Paris désapprouve le transfert de l'ambassade américaine à Jérusalem qui «contrevient au droit international», a-t-il rappelé.

Union européenne
«Nous demandons à toutes les parties d'agir avec la plus grande retenue afin d'éviter des pertes de vie humaine supplémentaires», a déclaré la chef de la diplomatie européenne Federica Mogherini.

Elle a rappelé «la position claire et unie» de l'UE, selon laquelle le transfert des ambassades de Tel-Aviv à Jérusalem ne pourra pas advenir avant que le statut de la Ville sainte ne soit réglé dans le cadre d'un règlement du conflit israélo-palestinien.

Russie
Interrogé pour savoir si le transfert de l'ambassade américaine faisait craindre à la Russie une aggravation de la situation dans la région, le porte-parole du Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov a répondu: «Oui, nous avons de telles craintes, nous l'avons déjà dit».

«Nous sommes convaincus qu'il ne faut pas revenir unilatéralement sur les décisions de la communauté internationale. Le sort de Jérusalem doit être décidé par un dialogue direct avec les Palestiniens», a déclaré le ministre des Affaires étrangères Sergueï Lavrov.

Turquie
«Nous rejetons cette décision qui viole le droit international et les résolutions des Nations unies», a déclaré le président Recep Tayyip Erdogan. «Avec cette décision, les États-Unis ont choisi d'être une partie du problème, et perdent leur rôle de médiateur dans le processus de paix» au Proche Orient.

Le porte-parole du gouvernement, Bekir Bozdag, a dénoncé un «massacre» à la frontière avec la bande de Gaza, dont «l'administration américaine est autant responsable qu'Israël».

Koweït
«Nous condamnons ce qui s'est passé. (...) Aujourd'hui ou demain, nous pourrions demander une réunion d'urgence» du Conseil, a déclaré l'ambassadeur du Koweït à l'ONU, Mansour al-Otaibi, dont le pays est membre non permanent du Conseil de sécurité.

Maroc
Le roi Mohammed VI a dénoncé une «décision unilatérale», qui «s'oppose au droit international et aux décisions du Conseil de sécurité».

Égypte
Le ministère des Affaires étrangères exprime «sa vive dénonciation face aux tirs des forces israéliennes contre les civils palestiniens désarmés», qualifiant les tués de «martyrs» et mettant en garde contre une «escalade».

Le grand mufti Shawki Allam a dénoncé, avec l'ouverture de l'ambassade américaine, «un affront direct et clair aux sentiments de plus d'un milliard et demi de musulmans sur terre», qui «ouvre la porte à davantage de conflits et de guerres dans la région».

Belgique
«J'appelle à éviter tout usage disproportionné de la force et à reprendre le dialogue pour une solution durable au conflit aussitôt que possible», a écrit le ministre des Affaires étrangères Didier Reynders.

Norvège
La ministre des Affaires étrangères, Ine Eriksen Søreide, s'est dite «extrêmement préoccupée par la spirale de violences que nous observons maintenant à la frontière entre Israël et Gaza». «Il est inacceptable de tirer à balles réelles sur des manifestants», a-t-elle ajouté.

 

