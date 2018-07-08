La soirée Shawn Mendes au FEQ en images

Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.

Les artistes Camila Cabello et Oh wonder avaient chauffé la place du jeune chanteur.

D'autres spectateurs ont préféré se rendre au parc de la Francophonie pour voir Casual Rites, M.Ward et War on Drugs.

Voici le résumé de la soirée en images.

Shawn Mendes

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

Camila Cabello

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

Oh Wonder

Photo Didier Debusschere

Photo Didier Debusschere

War on Drugs

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

M. Ward

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Casual Rites

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI

Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI