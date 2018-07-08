La soirée Shawn Mendes au FEQ en images

Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les artistes Camila Cabello et Oh wonder avaient chauffé la place du jeune chanteur.
D'autres spectateurs ont préféré se rendre au parc de la Francophonie pour voir Casual Rites, M.Ward et War on Drugs.
Voici le résumé de la soirée en images.
Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello
Oh Wonder
War on Drugs
Photo Pascal Huot, Agence QMI
M. Ward
Casual Rites
