La soirée Shawn Mendes au FEQ en images

Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.

La soirée Shawn Mendes en images

Jain a transformé la place d’Youville en une grande piste de danse à ciel ouvert.

Irrésistible Jain

Le guitariste à Lévis pour jouer au soccer!

Un fan aide le batteur à acheter un Gatorade bleu

Le chanteur-guitariste Dave Grohl est arrivé à Québec en début d'après-midi.

[PHOTOS] Les Foo Fighters sont arrivés en ville

Jessica-Andréa avait adressé un message à Shawn Mendes: elle l'attend depuis trois ans.

Des fans gonflés à bloc attendent Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

10 choses à savoir sur Shawn Mendes

Ces clips et photos de Jain qui nous font voyager

Shawn Mendes sera en vedette sur les Plaines ce soir.

Des vedettes made in Toronto

Aglaë Kounkou, à gauche, fait actuellement une tournée mondiale avec la star latine Camila Cabello (au centre).

Une Québécoise aux côtés de Camila Cabello

Les trois spectacles qui précèdent la performance du rappeur Future ont été devancés de 30 minutes.

Une soirée arrosée et enfumée

Future sur les Plaines au Festival d'été de Québec.

Future propose un solide programme aux spectateurs

Jain promet un spectacle dansant pour sa première visite à Québec, dimanche soir, 21 h 10, à place d’Youville.

Jain fait tourner les têtes avec sa pop métissée

Une foule aussi jeune qu'énergique s'est rassemblée pour assister aux spectacles de Killy, Loud, Lil Yachty et Future.

La soirée hip-hop du Festival d'été en images

Camila Cabello pourrait même partager la scène avec Shawn Mendes, dimanche soir, puisqu’ils ont travaillé ensemble sur <i>I Know What You Did Last Summer</i>.

Rien ne semble pouvoir arrêter la star planétaire

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty lance des bouteilles d’eau à la foule

[PHOTOS] Touchante Jane Birkin

Hubert Lenoir, gagnant du prix Espoir FEQ.

Lenoir veut représenter les artistes de Québec

FEQ: Revivez le show de «4 tounes» de l'été 2015

Le champ de bataille de Charlotte Cardin

La soirée Shawn Mendes au FEQ en images

Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Photo Didier Debusschere Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.

Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.

Les artistes Camila Cabello et Oh wonder avaient chauffé la place du jeune chanteur.

D'autres spectateurs ont préféré se rendre au parc de la Francophonie pour voir Casual Rites, M.Ward et War on Drugs.

Voici le résumé de la soirée en images.

Shawn Mendes

Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Camila Cabello

Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Oh Wonder

Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
War on Drugs

Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
M. Ward

Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Casual Rites

Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
Les festivaliers sont venus en grand nombre applaudir Shawn Mendes sur les plaines d'Abraham.
