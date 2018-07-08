/sacchips/pushstart
Navigation
close

Articles récents

Les meilleurs cosplayeurs du Comiccon de Montréal

[Vidéo] Visite guidée du Comiccon de Montréal

Notre duo avec Trevor de GTA V.

JF Provençal et Pierre Brassard jouent à GTA V!

Barack Obama est dans le nouveau Shaq Fu

Akiem Hicks

Un joueur de la NFL mécontent de son classement

Critique Bus Simulator 18

PUBG Corp. retire sa plainte contre Epic Games

Overwatch Hammond

Nouveau héros joint les rangs

Sims: vous pouvez être «intime» avec le père Noël

Le jeu est disponible aujourd'hui pour Windows

Mario Tennis Aces: Set, jeu et match pour Nintendo

ROOOOOAAAAAARRRRRR!!!!!!!!

Joueur en série: les jeux Jurassic Park

Microsoft et Nintendo s’associent pour Minecraft

Qui est Ninja, le «streamer» le plus populaire?

Voici les rabais les plus intéressants sur Steam

On rencontre le studio PLAYMIND!

On a joué à House Flipper avec Léopold!

Deux chouchous indie débarquent sur la Switch

Grosse mise à jour Pokémon Go

12 jeux présentés à E3 qu’on veut se procurer!

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

PÈSE SUR START

MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Les cosplayeurs, ou adeptes de la costumade, étaient de vraies vedettes ce weekend lors de la 10e édition du Comiccon de Montréal.

Ils portaient leurs créations inspirées de Star Wars, Sailor Moon ou même Five Nights at Freddy’s, au grand bonheur des enfants qui voulaient absolument se faire prendre en photo avec leur héros.

Voici donc plein de cosplays fantastiques vus à Comiccon!

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
JOEL LEMAY/AGENCE QMI
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
JOEL LEMAY/AGENCE QMI
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
JOEL LEMAY/AGENCE QMI
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.
PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
JOEL LEMAY/AGENCE QMI

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

PHOTOS | 46 des plus beaux cosplays au Comiccon de Montréal
Christine Lemus / Keven H.

 

À noter: Il y avait, évidemment, plusieurs autres magnifiques cosplays!

 

RECOMMANDÉ POUR VOUS
À DÉCOUVRIR SUR LE WEB

Les plus populaires

Future sur les Plaines au Festival d'été de Québec.
feq

Future propose un solide programme aux spectateurs
Aglaë Kounkou, à gauche, fait actuellement une tournée mondiale avec la star latine Camila Cabello (au centre).
feq

Une Québécoise aux côtés de Camila Cabello
feq

[PHOTOS] Touchante Jane Birkin
Un groupe de manifestants se sont regroupés devant le théâtre du Nouveau Monde pour protester contre le spectacle SLAV de Robert Lepage mettant en vedette Betty Bonifassi, à Montréal, le mardi, 26 juin 2018. TOMA ICZKOVITS/ AGENCE QMI
Le blogue des « spin doctors »

Les nouveaux ayatollahs de la rectitude ont parlé.
Au Groupe Meloche, une entreprise de Salaberry-de-Valleyfield où l’on fabrique des pièces pour l’industrie aéronautique, on compte de moins en moins d’employés manuels et de plus en plus d’opérateurs de machines-robots et d’informaticiens. Sur la photo, Toni Maggio, employé de production chez Groupe Meloche. 
Société

Vos emplois bouleversés d’ici 15 ans
Une foule aussi jeune qu'énergique s'est rassemblée pour assister aux spectacles de Killy, Loud, Lil Yachty et Future.
feq

La soirée hip-hop du Festival d'été en images
Jean-Jacques Raynaud a traversé le fleuve Saint-Laurent seulement huit mois après avoir été opéré au cœur. On le voit entouré de sa cardiologue, D<sup>re</sup> Marie-Kristelle Ross, et du député Steven Blaney.
Québec

Il traverse le fleuve après une opération du coeur
Drapeau Allemagne
Europe

10 personnes arrêtées en Allemagne
Karine Gagnon

L’équipe s’effrite
Les trois spectacles qui précèdent la performance du rappeur Future ont été devancés de 30 minutes.
feq

Une soirée arrosée et enfumée
Lil Yachty
Méli Mélo

Lil Yachty lance des bouteilles d’eau à la foule
Faits divers

Chute fatale
Heads Of State Attend G7 Meeting In Quebec - Day One
Faits divers

Des commerçants veulent obtenir une indemnisation
Deux collisions mineures impliquant au moins trois véhicules causent un important bouchon de circulation sur l’autoroute Henri-IV en direction nord, samedi.
Transports

Importante congestion sur Henri-IV
Environnement

Le bilan des morts continue d’augmenter
Vegas Golden Knights v New Jersey Devils
Hockey

Patrick Maroon: une autre prise pour les Blues?
Loud s’est d’abord fait connaître avec son groupe Loud Lary Ajust avant d’entamer sa carrière solo en 2017.
feq

Loud propulsé au sommet
Soccer

La Croatie l'emporte face à la Russie
Manifestation anti-SLAV
Richard Martineau

SLAV : les ombres chinoises
Politique

Prise au dépourvu par un appel de Trudeau
Environnement

La tempête Chris s'approche de la Nouvelle-Écosse
Le chef de l'opposition à la Ville de Québec, Jean-François Gosselin.
Québec

Une «crise de leadership sans précédent»
Faits divers

60 jours pour l’arboriculteur menaçant
Michel Hébert

Revenons aux nègres blancs d'Amérique
L’achalandage de la plage s’est maintenu à des niveaux rarement vus pour cette période de l’année.
Québec

Un début de saison record à la baie de Beauport
Hubert Lenoir, gagnant du prix Espoir FEQ.
feq

Lenoir veut représenter les artistes de Québec
Daryl Hannah
feq

La conjointe de Neil Young magasine en ville!
feq

FEQ: Revivez le show de «4 tounes» de l'été 2015
Haiti tense after unpopular fuel price hike
Amériques

Nouveaux pillages dans la capitale

Asie-Pacifique

Pluies exceptionnelles: au moins 57 morts
Soccer

MLS: un duel 100 % new-yorkais
Me Dominique St-Hilaire au palais de justice de Québec, vendredi.
Faits divers

Un avocat de l'Agence du revenu plaide coupable
Neil Young
feq

La soirée Neil Young au FEQ en images
Pèse sur start

Les meilleurs cosplayeurs du Comiccon de Montréal
Men I Trust
feq

9 preuves que ce band de Québec est BIG ailleurs

Christophe Rodriguez

Festival de jazz : De Rimouski à Jethro Tul
Bloc SQ Sûreté du Québec
Faits divers

Un motocycliste de 39 ans meurt dans une collision
STOCKQMI-POLICE
Faits divers

Lanaudière: Un homme meurt écrasé sous son VTT
Monde

Six garçons secourus, l'opération suspendue
Richard Latendresse

Trump et l’heure des comptes