Une Lamborghini Huracan part en fumée dans une station-service

Une Lamborghini Huracan part en fumée
Alors qu’un amateur de voitures de luxe admirait sur vidéo deux Lamborghini Huracan, stationnées dans une station-service du Missouri, aux États-Unis, le conducteur d’une minifourgonnette a démarré en arrachant une pompe à essence. Quelques minutes plus tard, la Lamborghini bleue est partie en fumée.

 

Yes, that was myself and my friend with the two Lamborghinis at the gas station last night. We were out driving for a bit and I needed to go get gas. The blue Lamborghini pulled up right behind me. He decided to go in to get us waters and while I was trying to pay for my gas at the pump there was a card error, so I also went inside. As soon as we walked in, we saw a massive fireball out the window. We all ran out of the gas station to the other side of the road. At this point, we had no idea what happened or who’s car(s) were on fire. We dialed 911 and when the fire was out you could see that his car was completely burned down, ours just covered in ash. While talking to police and firefighters a man ran up and said he saw what happened. He was recording the cars to show his friends and caught a guy driving off with a gas pump still in his car. The pump sprayed fuel directly into the Huracan’s engine bay and it instantly ignited. Police found the guy that did it and everything will be taken care of. Just thankful we all got away safe and it didn’t escalate into a bigger fire. Video of the van - swipe left

À lire aussi: J’ai conduit une Lamborghini et j’en ai encore des frissons

 

Voyez le reportage en anglais de la chaîne américaine CNN dans la vidéo ci-dessus.
Selon le conducteur de l’autre Lamborghini à proximité, de l’essence aurait été projetée sur la voiture et aurait provoqué une explosion. Sa voiture n'a pas été endommagée.

«J’ai déjà vu des gens faire des erreurs dans une station-service, mais jamais de cette façon avec de telles conséquences», a dit Thomas George, un autre client, aux médias américains.
Quelques jours plus tard, des passants s’arrêtent toujours pour prendre en photo ce qui reste de la pompe à essence. La valeur de la Lamborghini détruite s'élevait à 400 000 $ US.

