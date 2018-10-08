/entertainment/celebrities
Taylor Swift votera pour les démocrates aux législatives américaines

WASHINGTON | La chanteuse Taylor Swift, célèbre pour ses tubes pop prisés par les adolescents, mais restée longtemps discrète sur ses opinions politiques, ne se cache plus à l'approche des législatives américaines de mi-mandat: elle votera pour les démocrates, a-t-elle assuré dimanche sur Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! ������

Alors qu'elle s'était jusqu'ici montrée «réticente» à l'idée de partager ce type d'opinions, la chanteuse de 28 ans, interprète des titres Bad Blood ou Shake it off, assure avoir changé d'avis, dans un long message posté sur le réseau social, où elle est suivie par 112 millions d'abonnés.

Le 6 novembre prochain, «je voterai dans le Tennessee [...] je voterai pour Phil Bredesen au Sénat et Jim Cooper à la Chambre des représentants», les candidats démocrates, affirme notamment la chanteuse.

Elle critique Marsha Blackburn, actuellement représentante républicaine du Tennessee à la Chambre des représentants et candidate à un poste au Sénat lors des élections de novembre.

«Bien que je souhaite continuer, comme je l'ai fait dans le passé, à voter pour [porter] des femmes au pouvoir, je ne peux pas soutenir Marsha Blackburn». Ses votes au Congrès «me terrifient», écrit-elle.

«Elle a voté contre l'égalité salariale» entre les hommes et les femmes. «Elle a voté contre la reconduction du "Violence Against Women Act", qui vise à protéger les femmes contre les violences conjugales, le harcèlement» et le viol, s'insurge Taylor Swift. 

L'année dernière, la grande vedette avait gagné un procès, à Denver, contre David Mueller, un DJ qu'elle accusait d'agression sexuelle.

Marsha Blackburn «croit que les entreprises ont le droit de refuser de servir des couples homosexuels. Elle croit aussi qu'ils ne devraient pas avoir le droit de se marier», poursuit-elle.

«Ce ne sont pas MES valeurs [pour] le Tennessee», ajoute la chanteuse, originaire de cet État conservateur.

Elle exhorte ensuite ses admirateurs à s'inscrire sur les listes électorales. S'il vous plaît, s'il vous plaît, renseignez-vous sur les candidats qui se présentent dans votre État et votez pour celui qui représente le plus fidèlement vos valeurs», plaide-t-elle.

«Beaucoup d'entre nous» ne «trouveront jamais un candidat ou parti avec lequel ils sont d'accord à 100%», mais «nous devons quand même voter», conclut la popstar. 

 

