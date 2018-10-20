Atterrisage d'urgence d'un Boeing 757 à Bagotville

BAGOTVILLE | Un Boeing 757 de la compagnie Icelandair a atterri d'urgence vendredi soir à l'aéroport de Bagotville, au Saguenay.

Le vol 688 a fait la manœuvre vers 22 h 20.

L’avion qui faisait la liaison entre Orlando, aux États-Unis et Reykjavik, en Islande, a dû plonger vers l’aéroport du Saguenay en moins de dix minutes en raison d’une fissure dans la vitre droite du cockpit.

Selon Harrisson Hove, présentateur météo sur la chaîne NBC 4 et présent sur le vol, les passagers, ont dû attendre l'arrivée d'un douanier avant de pouvoir rejoindre la terre ferme. Les vérifications de sécurité ont été faites dans l'avion même.

Canadian passport control is now on the Iceland Air flight that made an emergency Landing in Bagotville, Quebec, Canada. They will clear us on the plane, then we can hopefully go to a hotel? #kef #mco #orlando #reyjkavik #aviation pic.twitter.com/ySkEda2MNO