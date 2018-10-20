/news/currentevents
Jeune victime au sang froid

Deuxième revers en deux semaines

Vêtu d’une combinaison blanche, Alexandre Bissonnette avait été formellement accusé du meurtre de six personnes le 30 janvier 2017, au palais de justice de Québec.

La peine de Bissonnette reportée à la fin janvier

Ivre, il fonce dans un poteau électrique

Raymond Bellemare a commis des dizaines de délits sexuels sur trois mineures pendant trois décennies.

Un agresseur d’enfants de 83 ans en prison

La rectrice prend les allégations «au sérieux»

L’ex-coach de ski Bertrand Charest, qui a été interrogé par les policiers de Mont-Tremblant en mars 2015, a de fortes chances de voir plusieurs accusations de nature sexuelle sur des athlètes mineures tomber en Cour d’appel.

Message «décevant» envoyé aux victimes

La prison pour l’extorsion de vidéos nues

Les dommages à la Pizzeria Chez Dino sont concentrés à l’intérieur.

Incendie criminel dans une pizzeria

Les funérailles d'Ophélie se tiendront dimanche

Le pédophile dénoncé est déclaré coupable

La fuite d'une importante conduite colmatée

Sept chasseurs québécois se sont perdus en octobre

Du bois dans du pain blanc

Saguenay: une conductrice gravement blessée

La période pour se marier a changé. Avant, on convolait en justes noces en juillet. Maintenant, c’est à la fête du Travail. 

Dernières tendances en matière de mariage

L’éditeur Michel Brûlé accusé d'agression sexuelle

Un règlement à l'amiable pourrait intervenir

Une octogénaire grièvement blessée

Atterrisage d'urgence d'un Boeing 757 à Bagotville

Roger Gagnon / Agence QMI

Agence QMI

MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

BAGOTVILLE | Un Boeing 757 de la compagnie Icelandair a atterri d'urgence vendredi soir à l'aéroport de Bagotville, au Saguenay.

Le vol 688 a fait la manœuvre vers 22 h 20.

L’avion qui faisait la liaison entre Orlando, aux États-Unis et Reykjavik, en Islande, a dû plonger vers l’aéroport du Saguenay en moins de dix minutes en raison d’une fissure dans la vitre droite du cockpit.

Selon Harrisson Hove, présentateur météo sur la chaîne NBC 4 et présent sur le vol, les passagers, ont dû attendre l'arrivée d'un douanier avant de pouvoir rejoindre la terre ferme. Les vérifications de sécurité ont été faites dans l'avion même.

Peu avant minuit, les passagers ont pu rejoindre le terminal de l'aéroport et ont été par la suite transportés vers un hôtel de la région.

La compagnie islandaise n'a pas encore réagi à l'incident.

Cannabis

Le grand guide du cannabis
Entreprises

La CSN passe à l’offensive dans la restauration
Politique

Un «prof idéaliste» devenu ministre de l’Éducation
L'heure juste

Le pot rapporte 6 ou 8 G$?
Le prix de l’essence au Québec ne reflète pas le coût du baril de pétrole, comme on peut le voir ici à Montréal, hier.
Michel Girard

La gloutonnerie des pétrolières
L'heure juste

Prudence avec les impacts à long terme
Le blogue des « spin doctors »

Conjuguer environnement et "business" au présent
Faits divers

Cet homme a profité de la légalisation du cannabis, ce mercredi, pour allumer un joint en pleine rue à Montréal. La réglementation en vigueur lui donnait parfaitement le droit de le faire.
Cannabis

Tout ce que vous devez savoir
Faits divers

Message «décevant» envoyé aux victimes

Argent

Les aubaines de cette semaine
billie jean

Le «puffer» s’annonce être LE manteau de la saison
Carey Price
Canadien

«Enfant, je voulais être comme Patrick»
Justin Éthier croit que le Rouge et Or sera motivé à faire mieux que lors du premier match contre le Vert & Or, le 24 août.
Rouge et or

Une contre-performance à effacer
Faits divers

Deuxième revers en deux semaines
Moyen-Orient

Khashoggi a été tué au consulat d’Istanbul
Mario Dumont

Une équipe solide
Panorama of Calgary and Rocky Mountains
Argent

La patate chaude d’une candidature olympique
Sur la réserve de Kahnawake, notre journaliste a pu acheter du pot dans ce commerce.
Cannabis

Pas de pénurie chez les Mohawks
La présidente de Toys R Us Canada, Melanie Teed-Murch, en présence de la célèbre mascotte Geoffrey la girafe au siège social de l’entreprise à Vaughan, en Ontario. Le détaillant entend consolider sa place sur le marché canadien où ses affaires sont bonnes.
Entreprises

Toys R Us souhaite attirer les jeunes parents
Société

60 millions $ remis une fois de plus en jeu
Entreprises

50M$ du fédéral à ArcelorMittal
Le Vikings Cosplay Québec aura son kiosque au Comiccon de Québec.
Spectacles

Les Vikings au Comiccon
Nicolas Deslauriers est prêt à répondre à l’appel de son entraîneur Claude Julien.
Canadien

Deslauriers prêt à sauter dans la mêlée
La planète Mercure.
Europe

Le satellite a décollé de Kourou

Le jeune Jhonar Andres Sanchez Meza a été appuyé par ses camarades de l’école Rochebelle jeudi, alors que des dizaines d’élèves ont formé une chaîne humaine pour protester contre la menace d’expulsion qui pesait sur lui et sa famille. Immigration Canada leur a accordé vendredi un sursis de deux semaines.
Société

Soupir de soulagement pour une famille colombienne
Environnement

Des bouteilles vides contre un ticket de métro
Patrice Bergeron connaît encore un bon début de saison avec les Bruins.
Hockey

Bergeron, le choix unanime
Fuji-San, le grand volcan
Les insuccès des Alouettes se reflètent dans les gradins du stade Percival-Molson.
Alouettes

Une pente glissante
François Legault a fait son premier déplacement à titre de premier ministre du Québec, vendredi, à Gatineau. Il a marché dans les rues du secteur Mont-Bleu, frappé par une tornade le 21 septembre, et a pris le temps de rencontrer plusieurs citoyens. 
Politique

François Legault critique la bureaucratie

Football

Le botteur Lewis Ward passe à l’histoire
«Elizabeth 2» changé en hôtel
Maxim Martin

Légal d’être gelé
Melvin Gordon est l’un des rouages clés de l’attaque des Chargers, lui qui inscrit des touchés autant au sol (6) qu’en réception de passe (3).
Football

Les Chargers ont du mérite
Il est encore temps pour le Québec d’agir, et il y a même urgence de le faire.
Le Choc des idées

L’urgence de refuser l’agrément du Québec
Pierre Gingras

Tout un SNAC...
Patrick Campeau

Des vêtements bien adaptés à votre chasse
Toutes ces coopératives, comme des centaines d’autres chez nous, contribuent à mieux partager la prospérité.
Le Choc des idées

Des coopératives engagées dans le 21e siècle
Rendons à César ce qui revient à César : Claude Julien (ici avec Charles Hudon) a apporté des ajustements fructueux cette année à son système de jeu.
Michel Bergeron

Et si j’étais Claude Julien...