Syrie: l'EI repousse les forces soutenues par Washington de son dernier réduit dans l'Est

AFP (FILES) In this file photo dated September 14, 2018, coalition forces and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gather at their operation room near the village of Susah in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, near the Syrian border with Iraq. - The Islamic State group has ousted a US-backed coalition of Kurdish and Arab forces from its holdout in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said on October 28, 2018. A Syrian Democratic Forces commander, asking not to be named, confirmed the SDF retreat from Hajin in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor near the Iraqi border, around seven weeks after it launched an anti-IS offensive backed by the US-led coalition. (Photo by Delil souleiman / AFP)