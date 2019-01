Nos préfs, Noah Centineo et Camila Mendes, se partagent la vedette dans un nouveau film et on capote

That’s a wraaap! Can’t believe we finished #thestandinmovie last night (and can’t believe how fast it went!)....I had the beeest time, & I can’t wait for you to see it! I’m truly gonna miss everyone so much...and oof, don’t get me started on how much I’m gonna miss beignets 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/XrAOt31sWW