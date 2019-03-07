La reine Elizabeth II partage sa première photo sur Instagram à 92 ans

Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II, 92 ans, a publié ce matin sa première photo sur Instagram.
En visite au Musée des sciences de Londres, elle a découvert un échange entre son arrière-arrière-grand-père, le prince Albert, et Charles Babbage, «le premier pionnier de l'ordinateur au monde».
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
Une publication partagée par The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) le
La reine et son équipe ont décidé de partager cette lettre sur la page Instagram de la famille royale, qui compte 4,6 millions d'abonnés et près de 2500 publications.
Le moment a bien sûr été enregistré sur vidéo.
Elle n'a que pesé sur un bouton, mais le constat de la communauté est généralement positif: on trouve très cool que la reine tente de moderniser ses façons de communiquer.
Elizabeth II fêtera son 93e anniversaire le 21 avril.