Ce père super motivé fait de bien meilleurs lunchs que vous
Pour la plupart des parents, préparer le lunch des enfants n’est qu’une chose de plus sur la montagne de tâches quotidiennes à accomplir.
Un père de famille de l’Oklahoma, par contre, a transformé l’acte de nourrir ses enfants en un véritable art.
Beau Coffron s’amuse à recréer les personnages préférés de ses enfants avec leur nourriture.
Il les photographie et ensuite les partage sur Instagram.
Vous pouvez voir quelques-unes de ses créations ici!
To finish off #Mar10Day I thought I’d share this Fire Flower 🔥 that we made for my son’s birthday party awhile ago. ⠀ ⠀ This was actually pretty easy to make just using vegetables for most of it and ranch dip for the middle. We found the idea on Pinterest and it was a hit! ⠀ #MarioDay #Nintendo #mario #gaming #foodart #foodartist #bento #supermario #nintendoswitch #nintendolife #nintendofan #nintendogames #nintendoworld #supermariobros #supermariobrothers
Happy #MarioDay! Today is March 10 (Mar10) so we are celebrating on Lunchbox Dad and on @lunchboxfamily because we love #Nintendo and MARIO. ⠀ ⠀ Awhile back I made this retro gaming lunch with a classic NES controller sandwich and #SuperMarioBros theme because I believe #SuperMARIObros3 is the best video game of all-time. Change my mind. 😂 ⠀ ⠀ #mario #gaming #foodart #foodartist #bento #supermario #nintendoswitch #nintendolife #nintendofan #nintendogames #nintendoworld #mar10day
Who’s your favorite old school #Disney character? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thought I would do a #FlashbackFriday post featuring everyone’s favorite Disney pet Pluto! This lunch was so fun to make and it makes me dream of being at #Disneyland again. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #disneyfood #disneyfoodblog #disneyart #foodart #foodartist #disneylove #disneylife #disneyworld #waltdisneyworld #disneyfan #bento #bentobox #lunch #lunchbox #lunchtime #lunchboxideas #lunchideas #lunchideasforkids #disneyeats #fbf
Happy #NationalPokemonDay! I was never really into #Pokemon, but my kids are. They were given some cards a few years ago and love trading them, although they don’t really know how to play the game. They are huge fans of the video game on our #NintendoSwitch. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I made this #Pikachu lunch for them awhile back to celebrate their love for the franchise. It is complete with Ash’s hat and a #Pokeball! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #pokemoncards #pokemonletsgo #pokemonday #foodart #nintendo #supersmashbrosultimate #supersmashbros #bento #foodart #foodartist #bentobox #lunch #lunchbox #lunchtime #lunchboxideas #lunchideas #lunchideasforkids #pokemondirect #pokemonswordshield #pokemonday ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Who else is excited that The LEGO Movie 2 is out? 🤚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My family has been singing The Catchy Song in the car together and can’t wait to get to the theatre to see the movie! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I decided to add to the celebration by making my kids a @thelegomovie 2 Emmet lunch to take to school. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ To see all of the ingredients, and how I made it, go to my link in bio or head to my blog at lunchboxdad.com! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #TheLegoMovie2 #lego #TheLegoMovie #LegoMovie #flatlaystyle #flatlayfood #foodart #foodartist #legoland #legomania #lunchbox #lunch #lunchideas #bento #bentobox
With all of the excitement surrounding the #Frozen2 trailer, I was reminded of one of my most popular lunches! This #Frozen lunch was one of my daughter’s favorites. In fact, her friends even started singing Let it Go when she opened up her lunchbox. Maybe I will need to make another when the new movie comes out in the Fall? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #Elsa #Olaf #disneyfood #disneyfoodblog #disneyart #foodart #foodartist #disneylove #disneylife #disneyland #disneyworld #waltdisneyworld #disneyfan #bento #bentobox #lunch #lunchbox #lunchtime #lunchboxideas #lunchideas #lunchideasforkids #disneyeats @disneyfrozen
It was so fun to be featured on George Takei’s Facebook page this week! One of the videos he showed was from my #PaddingtonBear lunch. Here is a photo of it again just for fun! It features a marmalade sandwich 🥪 of course! Did you see the movie #paddington2? My kids loved it! . . . #paddington #paddingtonstation #instafood #foodart #foodartist #foodiegram #foodblogger #foodphotography #foodstagram #foodpassion #bento #bentobox #foodie #foodlove #lunch #lunchtime #lunchbreak #lunchbox #lunchideas #parenting #familymeal
It’s not easy being green! Since it’s #Friday I thought I would flashback to one of my most popular lunches: Kermit the Frog! I’ve always been super happy with how this one turned out and also that my daughter ate the entire thing. You can see all the ingredients over on my blog at lunchboxdad.com. . . . #foodart #instafood #foodblogger #foodphotography #foodstagram #kermit #kermitthefrog #disney #disneyart #disneyfan #disneyfan #disneyfun #disneyfood #disneyland #disneyworld #waltdisneyworld #bento #bentobox #foodie #foodiegram #foodpics #foodartist #foodstagram #flashbackfriday #fbf #green #muppets #muppetbabies #muppetshow
It’s #StarWars week at our house so I’m throwing it back to one of my most popular lunches. It’s a #Stormtrooper burrito lunch with tortilla, black beans, and cheese. The #TIEFighter is made of veggies and hummus and there are cookie stars as well. Don’t forget that #Maythe4th #StarWarsDay is this Friday. Check back every day for new fun #StarWarsfood ideas! . . **Who is your favorite Star Wars villain? Let me know in the comments!** . . . #lunch #starwarsfan #starwarsart #disneyfood #disneyart #disney #disneylife #foodart #foodartist #foodstagram #disneyeats #disneygram #disneylove #disneylife #starwarslife
Happy #WinniethePoohDay! Here's a lunch I made for my kids a few years back. I wanted to highlight the books so I made the sandwich into a Pooh book using bread, tortillas, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and apples! . . . Who is your favorite Winnie the Pooh Character? #Pooh? #Tigger? Someone else? Let me know in the comments! #winniethepooh #disney #books
N'importe quoi pour mes cocos
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, non.