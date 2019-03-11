/sacchips/unbelievable
Ce père super motivé fait de bien meilleurs lunchs que vous

Ce père super motivé fait de bien meilleurs lunchs que vous
Pour la plupart des parents, préparer le lunch des enfants n’est qu’une chose de plus sur la montagne de tâches quotidiennes à accomplir.

Un père de famille de l’Oklahoma, par contre, a transformé l’acte de nourrir ses enfants en un véritable art.

Beau Coffron s’amuse à recréer les personnages préférés de ses enfants avec leur nourriture. 

Il les photographie et ensuite les partage sur Instagram.  

Vous pouvez voir quelques-unes de ses créations ici!

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy #NationalPokemonDay! I was never really into #Pokemon, but my kids are. They were given some cards a few years ago and love trading them, although they don’t really know how to play the game. They are huge fans of the video game on our #NintendoSwitch. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I made this #Pikachu lunch for them awhile back to celebrate their love for the franchise. It is complete with Ash’s hat and a #Pokeball! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #pokemoncards #pokemonletsgo #pokemonday #foodart #nintendo #supersmashbrosultimate #supersmashbros #bento #foodart #foodartist #bentobox #lunch #lunchbox #lunchtime #lunchboxideas #lunchideas #lunchideasforkids #pokemondirect #pokemonswordshield #pokemonday ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

A post shared by Beau Coffron | Food Art (@lunchboxdad) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Who else is excited that The LEGO Movie 2 is out? 🤚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My family has been singing The Catchy Song in the car together and can’t wait to get to the theatre to see the movie! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I decided to add to the celebration by making my kids a @thelegomovie 2 Emmet lunch to take to school. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ To see all of the ingredients, and how I made it, go to my link in bio or head to my blog at lunchboxdad.com! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #TheLegoMovie2 #lego #TheLegoMovie #LegoMovie #flatlaystyle #flatlayfood #foodart #foodartist #legoland #legomania #lunchbox #lunch #lunchideas #bento #bentobox

A post shared by Beau Coffron | Food Art (@lunchboxdad) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passeriez-vous autant de temps sur des lunchs?

N'importe quoi pour mes cocos

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, non.

 

 

