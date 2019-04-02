/lifestyle/fashionbeauty
Elisabeth Rioux ne fera pas de diète pour Coachella et explique pourquoi

billie
MISE À JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Elisabeth Rioux a lancé un message important sur sa page Instagram concernant les fameuses «diètes» que bien des influenceuses font avant d’aller à un événement important comme Coachella.

 

 

C’est que plusieurs d’entre elles prônent la perte de poids, ce qu’Elisabeth ne souhaite pas encourager. Pour elle, sa diète Coachella est simplement d'être heureuse.

Elle explique qu’elle a acheté son ensemble pour assister au fameux festival de musique de Palms Spring il y a quelques mois et que depuis, elle a pris un peu de poids. Loin de s’en faire, la femme d’affaires derrière Hoaka est plutôt heureuse de ce changement, puisqu’elle mentionne qu'elle était très très mince lorsqu’elle était malheureuse.

« Eli heureuse = Eli qui prend du poids. Eli malheureuse = Eli très mince », précise la jeune femme dans son long message.

Sa récente prise de poids est donc un symptôme de sa vie qui va pour le mieux, elle qui a trouvé l’amour et a récemment adopté un autre petit chien.

 

Elle a aussi indiqué qu’elle s’entraînait désormais simplement pour elle, pour se sentir bien, et non pour atteindre un physique idéal. 

On vous invite à lire tout le message d'Elisabeth juste en bas!

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

MY COACHELLA DIET ; being happy 💦 The first video is from around 2 months (or a month and a half i dont know exactly that’s why I said “around” and is it important haha ? ) ago when I received my Coachella outfit, the perfect holographic @hoaka_swimwear with a cool @dollskill skirt ⚡️ I was pretty excited about the festival, I felt happy about this excitement but also about my life in general 💭 Having the best boyfriend, the best bestfriend, the best dogs, the best lous (you), plans to travel, life plans, etc .. alot of happiness ☀️ but as I already said in the past, happy eli = eli gaining weight and unhappy eli = very skinny eli.. Usually, when I come back from a trip, I stop working out for like a week, just a small break till I plan my next trip to another tropical destination but since I came back from Thailand 2 months ago, I had absolutely no plans on going to a bikini trip so I literally haven’t worked out since then and going back after such a long time is so difficult 😅 but I also realized during that 2 months : I was working out to feel good about myself, to boost my confidence and it worked and it’s ok but right now, I don’t even need it. I gained so much weight recently (and I’m not saying I am fat, don’t get me wrong but if you check the comparison of those 2 videos, you’ll see the difference) and I feel good about getting thicker, I realize that I feel good both ways, XS or S is fine for me, both are humans ✌🏽 I always thought “if I stop working out, I am just getting skinnier so that’s why I am working out” but actually what was making me skinnier was being unhappy, I am now able to gain weight because of all the people surrounding me, all the happiness they provide me 🌹 I don’t even know why I am saying all this and showing you this, I really don’t want any of you to think I am saying that I am fat cause that’s not what I am saying and xs-s-m-l-xl-xxl, every sizes is beautiful on its own way and in different angles 🌙 obviously the first video is a good angle XS eli and the second one is a bad angle S eli wearing XS 😅 maintenant jai des petit poignet d’amour et moi et mon chum on aime bin ca ✌🏽❤️

Une publication partagée par Elisabeth Rioux 👙 (@elisabeth.rioux) le

 

 

