#PRP requesting assistance in locating 5-year-old Ethan Montes. He is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed who is believed to be operating a 4 door 2003 Toyota Matrix, grey in colour with Ontario plate 379 WTM. If seen call 9-1-1. PR19-0150050 pic.twitter.com/BHkCI8eF6j