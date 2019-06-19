Sur le tapis rouge

/entertainment/celebrities
Les artistes ont répondu en grand nombre à l’appel de Mamma Mia ! mercredi soir, foulant le tapis rouge en solo, en couple ou encore en famille pour découvrir la nouvelle comédie musicale de Juste pour rire. 

Ima
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Ima

 

Émily Bégin et Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Émily Bégin et Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge
Vincent Leclerc et Mélanie Pilon
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Vincent Leclerc et Mélanie Pilon
Ludivine Reding
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Ludivine Reding
Une sortie en famille pour Jean Airoldi.
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Une sortie en famille pour Jean Airoldi.
Serge Postigo et Marina Orsini
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Serge Postigo et Marina Orsini
Livia Martin
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Livia Martin

 

Emmanuel Bilodeau
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Emmanuel Bilodeau

 

P-O Beaudoin
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
P-O Beaudoin

 

Emmanuel Auger
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Emmanuel Auger
Maude Carmel
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Maude Carmel

 

Rosalie Vaillancourt
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Rosalie Vaillancourt

 

Benoît McGinnis et Debbie Lynch-White
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Benoît McGinnis et Debbie Lynch-White

 

Roseline Filion
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Roseline Filion

 

Janette Bertrand
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Janette Bertrand

 

Guillaume Lambert
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Guillaume Lambert
Marie-Soleil Dion et Louis-Olivier Mauffette
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Marie-Soleil Dion et Louis-Olivier Mauffette

 

Étienne Drapeau
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Étienne Drapeau

 

Alice Morel-Michaud
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Alice Morel-Michaud

 

Charles Hamelin
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Charles Hamelin

 

Steve Bolton
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Steve Bolton
Marie-Lyne Joncas
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Marie-Lyne Joncas

 

L’équipe de Mary Poppins
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
L’équipe de Mary Poppins

 

Karl Walcott
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Karl Walcott

 

Élyse Marquis
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Élyse Marquis

 

Alexandre Dubé
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Alexandre Dubé

 

Marie Tifo
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Marie Tifo

 

Alex Perron
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Alex Perron

 

Jean-François Baril
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Jean-François Baril

 

Karine St-Michel
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Karine St-Michel

 

Patrice Bélanger
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Patrice Bélanger

 

Julie-Anne et Maude Lavoie
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Julie-Anne et Maude Lavoie

 

Charles Décarie
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Charles Décarie

 

Marie-Denise Pelletier
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Marie-Denise Pelletier

 

Marie-Denise Pelletier
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Marie-Denise Pelletier

 

Patrice Lavoie
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Patrice Lavoie

 

Marie-Ève Beaulieu
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Marie-Ève Beaulieu

 

Josée Lavigueur
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Josée Lavigueur

 

Patrick Lauzon et Charles Décarie
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Patrick Lauzon et Charles Décarie

 

Catherine Renaud et sa nièce
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Catherine Renaud et sa nièce

 

Ingrid Falaise
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Ingrid Falaise

 

Michel-Olivier Girard.
Photo Agence QMI, Joel Lemay
Michel-Olivier Girard.

 

