Une crème glacée représentant les idées politiques de Sanders

This is just the first in a full line of Bernie flavors. We’re going all the way this time. And when Bernie’s in the White House and I become the Minister of Ice Cream— a pint in every freezer, a sundae in every bowl. https://t.co/4e9duS8JWv #BerniesBack #Bernie2020 #FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/faMH7zxsfn