1939 - 2019
GRIFFIN, Betty (Margaret Thompson)
Coup d'oeil sur cet article
GRIFFIN, Betty
(Margaret Thompson)
1939 - 2019
C'est avec une grande tristesse que nous annonçons le décès de Betty, le 23 juillet 2019, à l'âge de 79 ans, au Saint Brigid's Home à Québec. Auparavant, elle a vécu à Shannon. Épouse bien-aimée de Patrick Griffin, fille de feu William (Jack) Thompson et de feu Mildred Griffin. Elle laisse non seulement son mari de 61 ans dans le deuil, mais ainsi que ses enfants: Margaret (Jacques Drolet), John (Sandra Wright), Catherine (Alain Castonguay) et Peter (Roxane Borquez). Ses petits- enfants: Scott (fils de feu Serge Ferland), (Caroline Desrosiers), Christine, Adam (Julia Fiset-Côté), Samantha, Kelly (Sam Janzen), Richard, Mackenzie et Nina, sa belle-sœur, Lena Murphy (feu Tom Griffin). Ainsi que son neveu Gerry, sa nièce Susan et ses cousins. Des dons peuvent être faits à la Société Alzheimer, 1040, av. Belvédère, bur. 305, Québec QC G1S 3G3 www.societiealzheimerdequebec.com Les formulaires seront disponibles à l'église. Madame Griffin ne sera pas exposée. Un service religieux sera célébré, en présence des cendres, le samedi 17 août 2019, à 11h, en l'église de Sainte-Catherine (2, rue Jolicoeur, Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier Québec G3N 2L7) et de là au cimetière paroissial. La famille recevra les condoléances, à l'église, à partir de 10h sous la direction de la
Résidence funéraire
Claude Charest & fille ltée
It is with great sadness that we announce that Betty passed away on July 23rd, 2019, at the age of 79, at Saint Brigid's Home, Quebec City. She previously lived in Shannon. Beloved wife of Patrick Griffin, daughter of the late William (Jack) Thompson and the late Mildred Griffin. She leaves not only her husband of 61 years to mourn, also her children: Margaret (Jacques Drolet), John (Sandra Wright), Catherine (Alain Castonguay) and Peter (Roxane Borquez). Her grandchildren, Scott (son of the late Serge Ferland) (Caroline Desrosiers), Christine, Adam (Julia Fiset-Côté), Samantha, Kelly (Sam Janzen), Richard, Mackenzie and Nina, Her sister-in-law, Lena Murphy (the late Tom Griffin). As well her nephew Gerry and niece Susan and cousins. The family wishes to thank the staff of Saint Brigid's Home. Their personal touch and care were exceptional. Their thoughtfulness and support during her last days helped us face this life challenge with serenity. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, 1040, av. Belvédère, bur.305, Québec (Québec) G1S 3G3 www.societealzheimerdequebec.com The forms will be available at the church. Mrs Griffin will not be exposed. A religious ceremony will be celebrated in the presence of her ashes, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the St.Catherine church (2, rue Jolicoeur Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier, Québec, G3N 2L7) and from there to the parish cemetery. The family will receive condoleances, at the church, from 10 am under the direction of the
Résidence funéraire
Claude Charest & fille ltée
Thanatologue diplômé
21, rue Jolicoeur
Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier Québec G3N 2M2
Pour renseignements:
Téléphone: 418-875-4441
Télécopieur: 418-873-2818
info@residencefuneraire
claudecharest.com
www.residencefuneraire
claudecharest.com