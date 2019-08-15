

GRIFFIN, Betty

(Margaret Thompson)



C'est avec une grande tristesse que nous annonçons le décès de Betty, le 23 juillet 2019, à l'âge de 79 ans, au Saint Brigid's Home à Québec. Auparavant, elle a vécu à Shannon. Épouse bien-aimée de Patrick Griffin, fille de feu William (Jack) Thompson et de feu Mildred Griffin. Elle laisse non seulement son mari de 61 ans dans le deuil, mais ainsi que ses enfants: Margaret (Jacques Drolet), John (Sandra Wright), Catherine (Alain Castonguay) et Peter (Roxane Borquez). Ses petits- enfants: Scott (fils de feu Serge Ferland), (Caroline Desrosiers), Christine, Adam (Julia Fiset-Côté), Samantha, Kelly (Sam Janzen), Richard, Mackenzie et Nina, sa belle-sœur, Lena Murphy (feu Tom Griffin). Ainsi que son neveu Gerry, sa nièce Susan et ses cousins. Des dons peuvent être faits à la Société Alzheimer, 1040, av. Belvédère, bur. 305, Québec QC G1S 3G3 www.societiealzheimerdequebec.com Les formulaires seront disponibles à l'église. Madame Griffin ne sera pas exposée.et de là au cimetière paroissial. La famille recevra les condoléances, à l'église, à partir de 10h sous la direction de la