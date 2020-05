Apparition surprise du petit Archie pour son premier anniversaire

View this post on Instagram

THANK YOU to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex, behind the camera), for celebrating their son Archie's first birthday by reading "Duck! Rabbit!" for @savewithstories! Happy birthday, Archie! . Thirty million children across the U.S. rely on school for food as well as learning. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures caused by the #COVID19 pandemic, @savewithstories is providing them with food, educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure their bellies and brains are full.