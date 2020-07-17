Les Avengers saluent la bravoure d'un petit garçon

Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Spiderman... Les superhéros américains se sont mobilisés ces derniers jours pour saluer la bravoure d'un petit garçon de 6 ans défiguré après s'être interposé pour protéger sa petite soeur d'une attaque de chien.
«Tu es un héros. Ce que tu as fait était si courageux, si altruiste. Ta soeur est très chanceuse de t'avoir pour grand frère. Tes parents doivent être si fiers de toi», a dit dans un message vidéo Chris Evans, qui incarne Captain America dans la saga Avengers dont le petit garçon est fan.
Bridger Walker, du haut de ses 6 ans, s'est dressé le 9 juillet devant un berger allemand qui allait s'en prendre à sa soeur de 4 ans.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Mordu à la joue, il a été opéré en urgence par un chirurgien plastique et a reçu 90 points de suture.
«Si quelqu'un devait mourir, j'ai pensé que ce devait être moi», aurait-il dit à ses parents, selon ces derniers.
Son histoire est devenue virale sur les réseaux sociaux américains, et de nombreuses célébrités ont répondu à l'appel lancé sur Instagram par sa tante pour des mots de réconfort.
Parmi elles: Robert Downey Jr, interprète du superhéros Iron Man, qui a promis «quelque chose de spécial» à Bridger pour son prochain anniversaire.
Chris Hemsworth, qui endosse lui le costume de Thor dans plusieurs films de l'univers Marvel, a aussi salué le «courage incroyable» du petit garçon.
«Tu nous as tous impressionnés. Je sais que tu es fan des Avengers, et nous serions honorés, moi et tous les autres, de te compter dans l'équipe», a-t-il lancé dans un message vidéo.