1922 - 2020

ANDERSON, Maurice Jean

1922 - 2020

ANDERSON, Maurice Jean
1922 - 2020

Décédé paisiblement, le 27 octobre 2020, à l'âge de 98 ans, entouré de Bryan et Grant, ses deux fils. Il est allé rejoindre son épouse Aline Anderson (née Brunet), ses parents Louis et Aurore (née Côté) et ses frères et sœurs: Phillippe, Jacqueline, Roland, Rodolphe, Antonio. Maurice manquera cruellement à tous ses nièces et neveux, ainsi qu'à la famille élargie. Ses fils tiennent à remercier le personnel et les infirmiers et les infirmières de CareFor pour leur soutien. La famille et les amis peuvent rendre hommage à la
Kelly Funeral Home- Chapelle Carling
 2313, avenue Carling
 Ottawa, ON
 K2B 7G3
 613 - 828 - 2313
le mardi 3 novembre 2020 de 18 h à 21 h Le service religieux sera célébré le mercredi 4 novembre 2020 à Saint-François d'Assise à 11 h. Inhumation au cimetière Sainte-Justine, Sainte-Justine-de-Newton (Québec). Conformément au règlement maximal sur la fréquentation, veuillez appeler le salon funéraire pour pré-enregistrer votre visite. Un masque ou un couvre-visage doit être porté. En mémoire, un don à un organisme de bienfaisance de votre choix serait apprécié.
Condoléances et souvenirs partagés à www.kellyfh.ca
Passed away peacefully on October 27 at the age of 98 surrounded by his two son's Bryan and Grant. Predeceased by his wife Aline Anderson (née Brunet), his parents Louis and Aurore (née Côté) and his siblings Phillippe, Jacqueline, Roland, Rodolphe, Antonio. Maurice will be sadly missed by all his nieces and nephews, and the extended family. His Son's wish to thank the CareFor Staff and Nurses and OMS for their support. Family and friends may pay respects at the
Kelly Funeral Home- Carling Chapel
 2313 Carling Ave.
Ottawa, ON, K2B 7G3
 613-828-2313
 On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6p.m.-9p.m. Funeral Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Saint-Francois d'Assise for Mass of Christian Funeral at 11a.m. Interment at Sainte-Justine Cemetery, Sainte-Justine-de-Newton, Quebec. Pursuant to maximum attendance regulations, please call the funeral home to pre-register your visit. A mask or face covering must be worn. In memoriam a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Condolences and sharing memories at www.kellyfh.ca

