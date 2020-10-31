

ANDERSON, Maurice Jean



Décédé paisiblement, le 27 octobre 2020, à l'âge de 98 ans, entouré de Bryan et Grant, ses deux fils. Il est allé rejoindre son épouse Aline Anderson (née Brunet), ses parents Louis et Aurore (née Côté) et ses frères et sœurs: Phillippe, Jacqueline, Roland, Rodolphe, Antonio. Maurice manquera cruellement à tous ses nièces et neveux, ainsi qu'à la famille élargie. Ses fils tiennent à remercier le personnel et les infirmiers et les infirmières de CareFor pour leur soutien. La famille et les amis peuvent rendre hommage à lale mardi 3 novembre 2020 de 18 h à 21 hInhumation au cimetière Sainte-Justine, Sainte-Justine-de-Newton (Québec). Conformément au règlement maximal sur la fréquentation, veuillez appeler le salon funéraire pour pré-enregistrer votre visite. Un masque ou un couvre-visage doit être porté. En mémoire, un don à un organisme de bienfaisance de votre choix serait apprécié.Condoléances et souvenirs partagés à www.kellyfh.ca