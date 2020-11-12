1938 - 2020
GRIFFIN, Patrick
GRIFFIN, Patrick
GRIFFIN, Patrick
1938 - 2020
À l'hôpital Chauveau, le 25 octobre 2020, à l'âge de 82 ans, est décédé Patrick, époux de feu de Betty Thompson et fils de feu Joseph Griffin et feu Mary Ellen (Nellie) Neville. Il a toujours habité à Shannon, Québec. Il laisse dans le deuil ses enfants : Margaret (Jacques Drolet), John (Sandra Wright), Catherine (Alain Castonguay) et Peter (Roxane Borquez); ses petits-enfants: Scott (fils de feu Serge Ferland) (Caroline Desrosiers), Christine Griffin, Adam Castonguay (Julia Fiset-Cote), Samantha Griffin, Kelly Griffin (Sam Janzen), Richard Castonguay, Mackenzie et Nina Griffin; son frère feu Tom (Lena Murphy) et sa soeur feu Iris, son neveu Gerry Griffin (April Herrington) et leur fils Mark, ainsi que sa nièce Susan (Rob Walmsley) et leur fille Meaghan (Adam Addante) et plusieurs cousins. Merci au CLSC de Chauveau pour les bons soins à domiciles. Finalement, un grand merci au personnel des soins palliatifs de l'hôpital Chauveau pour leurs habiletés à apaiser notre père durant ses derniers jours. Il n'y aura pas de funérailles ni de condoléances. Les cendres seront inhumées au cimetière de Ste-Catherine privément. Nous vous remercions de faire un don au soins palliatifs de l'hôpital Chauveau, F.A.I.S. 1, avenue du Sacre Cœur, Quebec, G1N 2W1.
At Chauveau Hospital, the 25th of October, after a short illness, we announce that Patrick passed away at the age of 82. He lived his whole life in Shannon, Quebec. Husband of the late Betty Thompson. Son of the late Joseph Griffin and the late Mary Ellen [Nellie] Neville. He leaves to mourn his children, Margaret (Jacques Drolet), John (Sandra Wright), Catherine (Alain Castonguay) and Peter (Roxane Borquez). His grandchildren Scott Ferland (son of the late Serge Ferland) (Caroline Desrosiers), Christine Griffin, Adam Castonguay (Julia Fiset-Cote), Samantha Griffin, Kelly Griffin (Sam Janzen), Richard Castonguay, Mackenzie and Nina Griffin. Predeased by his brother Tom (Lena Murphy) and also predeased by his sister, Iris. Also leaves to mourn his nephew Gerry Griffin (April Herrington) and their son Mark and his niece Susan Griffin (Rob Walmsley) and their daughter Meaghan (Adam Addante) and several cousins. Thanks to the CLSC of Chauveau for their great home care. Also a big thank you to Chauveau Hospital Paillative care unit for their excellent ability to ease our Dad through his final days. There will be no funeral services or condolences. A private burial will be held only. We would appreciate if you could give a donation to Chauveau Hospital palliative care unit, F.A.I.S., 1, avenue du Sacre-Coeur, Quebec, G1N2 W1.
