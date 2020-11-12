

GRIFFIN, Patrick



À l'hôpital Chauveau, le 25 octobre 2020, à l'âge de 82 ans, est décédé Patrick, époux de feu de Betty Thompson et fils de feu Joseph Griffin et feu Mary Ellen (Nellie) Neville. Il a toujours habité à Shannon, Québec. Il laisse dans le deuil ses enfants : Margaret (Jacques Drolet), John (Sandra Wright), Catherine (Alain Castonguay) et Peter (Roxane Borquez); ses petits-enfants: Scott (fils de feu Serge Ferland) (Caroline Desrosiers), Christine Griffin, Adam Castonguay (Julia Fiset-Cote), Samantha Griffin, Kelly Griffin (Sam Janzen), Richard Castonguay, Mackenzie et Nina Griffin; son frère feu Tom (Lena Murphy) et sa soeur feu Iris, son neveu Gerry Griffin (April Herrington) et leur fils Mark, ainsi que sa nièce Susan (Rob Walmsley) et leur fille Meaghan (Adam Addante) et plusieurs cousins. Merci au CLSC de Chauveau pour les bons soins à domiciles. Finalement, un grand merci au personnel des soins palliatifs de l'hôpital Chauveau pour leurs habiletés à apaiser notre père durant ses derniers jours.Les cendres seront inhumées au cimetière de Ste-Catherine privément. Nous vous remercions de faire un don au soins palliatifs de l'hôpital Chauveau, F.A.I.S. 1, avenue du Sacre Cœur, Quebec, G1N 2W1.