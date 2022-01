Leylah Annie Fernandez se retire du tournoi de Sydney

WTA 500 Sydney: draw

#24 Leylah Fernandez has withdrawn (possible back or thigh injury).

First rounds: #9 (6)Iga Swiatek vs #19 Emma Raducanu

#5 (3)Barbora Krejcikova vs #23 Belinda Bencic

