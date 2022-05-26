

SMALL, George John Frederick



À l'Hôpital de Thetford Mines, le 31 mars 2022, à l'âge de 80 ans et 10 mois, est décédé George John Frederick Small. George est née à Ste-Agathe-de-Lotbinière QC et a passé sa vie professionnelle autour de la Baie James et de Sainte-Foy QC. Il était le fils de feu Timothy Small et de feu Mary (Maisie) Fowler; il était le frère de Kathleen, feu Len (Monique Paquet), et Maureen (feu Terry Lowry). Il laisse également ses nièces et neveux: Bernard et Gabrielle Lafleur, Vicky et Glen Small, Erika, Neil, et Adam Lowry. La famille tient à exprimer sa reconnaissance au personnel de la Résidence Notre Dame de Fatima à Ste-Agathe pour ses soins attentionnés, ainsi qu'au personnel du 3e étage de l'Hôpital de Thetford. Votre sympathie à la famille peut se traduire par les dons commémoratifs faits à une œuvre de charité. La famille vous accueillera aule vendredi 27 mai de 19 h à 21 h, le samedi 28 mai de 9 h à 10 h 50.