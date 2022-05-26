1941 - 2022
SMALL, George John Frederick
Coup d'oeil sur cet article
SMALL, George John Frederick
1941 - 2022
À l'Hôpital de Thetford Mines, le 31 mars 2022, à l'âge de 80 ans et 10 mois, est décédé George John Frederick Small. George est née à Ste-Agathe-de-Lotbinière QC et a passé sa vie professionnelle autour de la Baie James et de Sainte-Foy QC. Il était le fils de feu Timothy Small et de feu Mary (Maisie) Fowler; il était le frère de Kathleen, feu Len (Monique Paquet), et Maureen (feu Terry Lowry). Il laisse également ses nièces et neveux: Bernard et Gabrielle Lafleur, Vicky et Glen Small, Erika, Neil, et Adam Lowry. La famille tient à exprimer sa reconnaissance au personnel de la Résidence Notre Dame de Fatima à Ste-Agathe pour ses soins attentionnés, ainsi qu'au personnel du 3e étage de l'Hôpital de Thetford. Votre sympathie à la famille peut se traduire par les dons commémoratifs faits à une œuvre de charité. La famille vous accueillera au
Centre municipal
de Sainte-Agathe-de-Lotbinière
2540, rue St-Pierre
Sainte-Agathe-de-Lotbinière
Québec, G0S 2A0
le vendredi 27 mai de 19 h à 21 h, le samedi 28 mai de 9 h à 10 h 50. La célébration de la parole sera célébrée le samedi 28 mai à 11 h en ce même lieu.
George John Frederick Small passed away in the Thetford Mines QC hospital on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the age of 80 years and 10 months. George was born in Ste-Agathe-de-Lotbinière QC and spent his working life initially in Bay James and finally around Sainte-Foy QC. He was the son of the late Timothy Small and late Mary (Maisie) Fowler; brother to Kathleen, the late Len (Monique Paquet), and Maureen (late Terry Lowry); uncle to Bernard & Gabrielle Lafleur, Vicky & Glen Small, Erika, Neil, & Adam Lowry. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Résidence Notre Dame de Fatima in Ste-Agathe for their ongoing loving care, and to the Thetford Hospital staff on the 3rd floor. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to a charitable organization of your choice in his name. The family will welcome you at
the municipal center
of Sainte-Agathe-de-Lotbinière
2540, rue St-Pierre
Sainte-Agathe-de-Lotbinière
Québec
Friday, May 27 from 7 p.m to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m to 10:50. Speech celebration: Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m at the same location.
Maison Funéraire
Parent & St-Hilaire inc.
Pour information:
téléphone:1-844-696-2295
site web: www.parentst-hilaire.com