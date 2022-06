John Tortorella s’engagerait pour quatre ans à Philadelphie

**Breaking News** 🚨 🗞

Per my initial on #ThePoint ; I can confirm @NHLFlyers are hiring HC John Tortorella in the neighborhood of 4yr X 4M deal, and @GoldenKnights HC Cassidy in the neighborhood of 5 yr X 4.5 M. Coaching Carousel continues .