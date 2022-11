Qatar 2022: la Coupe du monde de l'islamisme?

Qatar World Cup so far:



1. Invited extremist preacher banned from Britain to preach to Muslim fans 🇬🇧

2. Banned Jewish worship ✡️

3. Banned Kosher food

4. Banned beer 🍻

5. Banned one love armband 🏳️‍🌈

This is the most discriminatory event in the history of sport.#WorldCup2022