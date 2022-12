Tempête hivernale et collisions: des centaines de véhicules accidentés en Ontario

Fire crews on scene Hwy 401 WB for multiple tractor trailer and vehicle collision. Patients being assessed by ⁦@MLPS911⁩ HWy 401 WB & EB closed at Iona Rd and Currie Rd. ⁦@OPP_WR⁩ #DuttonDunwich519 pic.twitter.com/QLkquGyMv7