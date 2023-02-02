BEATTIE, Joan
À l'Hôpital de Thetford Mines, le 26 janvier 2023, est décédée à l'âge de 85 ans, Mme Joan Beattie, épouse de M. Ronald Routhier. Domiciliée à Thetford Mines, elle était originaire de Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton. Elle laisse dans le deuil son époux M. Ronald Routhier, sa fille Claudia conjointe d'André Deschâtelets ainsi que son petit-fils François Routhier conjoint de Camille Goulette. De la famille Beattie, elle était la fille de feu Thomas et de feu Mildred McKee. De la famille Routhier, elle était la belle-soeur de feu Léonard époux de feu Lorraine Thivierge, feu Robert époux de Suzanne Foy, feu Louise épouse de feu Jacques Girard, Gilles époux de Francoise Lessard, Clement époux de Diane de Belleville, feu Gaétan époux de Colette Vachon, feu Roger époux de Louise Blais épouse en 2èmes noces de Yves Provost, feu Martin, Jean-Guy conjoint de Lina Roy, Christine épouse de Richard Lacroix et Mario époux de Josée Audet. Elle laisse également dans le deuil ses neveux et nièces ainsi que d'autres parents et de nombreux amis-es. La famille recevra les condoléances le vendredi 10 février de 14 h à 16 h, de 19 h à 21 h ainsi que samedi, jour des funérailles à compter de 9 h au
Centre funéraire
Gamache & Nadeau Ltée
590, rue St-Alphonse Sud
Thetford Mines
Le service religieux de Mme Joan Beattie Routhier sera célébré le samedi 11 février à 11h30 en l'église de Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton. La famille désire remercier sincèrement le personnel de l'Hôpital de Thetford pour les soins prodigués. Votre sympathie à la famille peut se traduire par un don à la Fondation de l'Hôpital de Thetford (https://www.fondationhopitalregionthetford.ca/) ou à la Société Alzheimer Chaudière-Appalaches
(https://www.alzheimerchap.qc.ca/).
At the Thetford Mines Hospital, on January 26 2023, passed away at the age of 85, Mrs. Joan Beattie, wife of Mr. Ronald Routhier. She was born in Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton, and resided in Thetford Mines. She is survived by her husband Mr. Ronald Routhier, her daughter Claudia partner of André Deschâtelets and will stay in the memory of her grandson François Routhier partner of Camille Goulette. From the Beattie family, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and the late Mildred McKee. From the Routhier family, she was the sister-in-law of the late Léonard husband of the late Lorraine Thivierge, late Robert husband of Suzanne Foy, late Louise wife of the late Jacques Girard, Gilles husband of Francoise Lessard, Clement husband of Diane de Belleville, late Gaétan husband of Colette Vachon, late Roger husband of Louise Blais wife in 2nd marriage of Yves Provost, late Martin, Jean-Guy partner of Lina Roy, Christine wife of Richard Lacroix and Mario husband of Josée Audet. She also leaves to mourn her nephews and nieces as well as other relatives and many friends. The family will receive condolences on Friday, February 10 from 2 to 4 p.m., from 7 to 9 p.m. as well as Saturday, the day of the funeral starting at 9 a.m. at the
Gamache & Nadeau Ltée
Funeral Center
590, rue St-Alphonse Sud
Thetford Mines
The religious service of Mrs. Joan Beattie Routhier will be celebrated on Saturday February 11 at 11:30 a.m. in the church of Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Thetford Hospital for the care provided. Your sympathy to the family can result in a donation to the Thetford Hospital Foundation (https://www.fondationhopitalregionthetford.ca/) or to the Alzheimer Society Chaudière-Appalaches
(https://www.alzheimerchap.qc .that/).