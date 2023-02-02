BEATTIE, Joan



À l'Hôpital de Thetford Mines, le 26 janvier 2023, est décédée à l'âge de 85 ans, Mme Joan Beattie, épouse de M. Ronald Routhier. Domiciliée à Thetford Mines, elle était originaire de Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton. Elle laisse dans le deuil son époux M. Ronald Routhier, sa fille Claudia conjointe d'André Deschâtelets ainsi que son petit-fils François Routhier conjoint de Camille Goulette. De la famille Beattie, elle était la fille de feu Thomas et de feu Mildred McKee. De la famille Routhier, elle était la belle-soeur de feu Léonard époux de feu Lorraine Thivierge, feu Robert époux de Suzanne Foy, feu Louise épouse de feu Jacques Girard, Gilles époux de Francoise Lessard, Clement époux de Diane de Belleville, feu Gaétan époux de Colette Vachon, feu Roger époux de Louise Blais épouse en 2èmes noces de Yves Provost, feu Martin, Jean-Guy conjoint de Lina Roy, Christine épouse de Richard Lacroix et Mario époux de Josée Audet. Elle laisse également dans le deuil ses neveux et nièces ainsi que d'autres parents et de nombreux amis-es. La famille recevra les condoléances le vendredi 10 février de 14 h à 16 h, de 19 h à 21 h ainsi que samedi, jour des funérailles à compter de 9 h auLa famille désire remercier sincèrement le personnel de l'Hôpital de Thetford pour les soins prodigués. Votre sympathie à la famille peut se traduire par un don à la Fondation de l'Hôpital de Thetford (https://www.fondationhopitalregionthetford.ca/) ou à la Société Alzheimer Chaudière-Appalaches(https://www.alzheimerchap.qc.ca/).The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Thetford Hospital for the care provided. Your sympathy to the family can result in a donation to the Thetford Hospital Foundation (https://www.fondationhopitalregionthetford.ca/) or to the Alzheimer Society Chaudière-Appalaches