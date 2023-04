Un avion d’Air Transat percute un Boeing à Miami

2023-04-13: Air Transat A332 (C-GUBL) left winglet hit the right horizontal stabilizer of parked Emirates B773 (A6-EGH on pos "H10A") while taxiing into its gate "H8" after landing Miami-Intl Airport(KMIA), FL. No one aboard flight #TS948 from Toronto was hurt.

