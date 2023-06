Nouvelle loi 101 : Québec ne va pas «ficher» les anglophones

Cote Saint-Luc updated its phone line (at least for today) re: Bill96

“If you’d like service in English you don’t need to show us a Grade 3 report card, your family tree going back 10 generations, or have to pinky promise anything. That’s how we roll” 514-485-6800 @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/FpYHXDPDFB