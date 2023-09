Tensions avec l'Inde: un autre militant sikh tué au Canada

Sukhdool Singh Gill alias Sukha Duneke, an alleged ally of the Bambiha gang, was shot dead in Canada’s Winnipeg by unidentified assailants. Duneke was wanted in Punjab in cases of extortion, attempt to murder and murder.



Read: https://t.co/H33bgHzZxh#Canada #India #CanadaIndia pic.twitter.com/hyW7fhIDPN