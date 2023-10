Le Panama approuve un nouveau contrat avec le canadien First Quantum Minerals

A man holds a Panamanian flag during a protest against a mining contract, which is being debated in parliament, in front of the National Assembly in Panama City on October 20, 2023. The National Assembly of Panama will discuss this October 19 the debate on the modified bill with Minera Panama, a subsidiary of the Canadian First Quantum Minerals (FQM), to exploit the largest open pit copper mine in Central America, while protests continue in rejection of that controversial pact. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) AFP