Voici les jeux prévus pour février 2019

MISE à JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Le mois de février 2019 s’annonce un peu moins intéressant que les mois précédents, mais c’est quand même une bonne nouvelle: ça va nous permettre de terminer Resident Evil 2 et Kingdom Hearts 3, deux grosses sorties de janvier!  

On a toutefois très hâte d’explorer Anthem, Far Cry New Dawn et Metro Exodus qui s’annoncent tous pas mal intéressants. À noter que la sortie de Dead or Alive 6 a été repoussée au 1er mars.   

Pour vous aider à budgéter vos achats, Pèse sur Start vous propose de consulter une liste de titres qui vont sortir en février. On se retrouve le mois prochain!    


  

1 février  

Wargroove  

Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows   


8 février  

God Eater 3  

PlayStation 4, Windows   


12 février  

Trials Rising  

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows   


14 février  

Degrees of Separation  

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows   


15 février   

Crackdown 3  

Nintendo Switch, Xbox One   


Far Cry New Dawn  

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows   


Jump Force  

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows   


Metro Exodus  

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows   


  

19 février  

Steins;Gate Elite  

PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows
  

22 février  

Anthem  

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows
  

26 février  

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame  

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch   

  

  

