Voici les jeux prévus pour février 2019

Le mois de février 2019 s’annonce un peu moins intéressant que les mois précédents, mais c’est quand même une bonne nouvelle: ça va nous permettre de terminer Resident Evil 2 et Kingdom Hearts 3, deux grosses sorties de janvier!

On a toutefois très hâte d’explorer Anthem, Far Cry New Dawn et Metro Exodus qui s’annoncent tous pas mal intéressants. À noter que la sortie de Dead or Alive 6 a été repoussée au 1er mars.

Pour vous aider à budgéter vos achats, Pèse sur Start vous propose de consulter une liste de titres qui vont sortir en février. On se retrouve le mois prochain!





1 février

Wargroove

Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows



8 février

God Eater 3

PlayStation 4, Windows



12 février

Trials Rising

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows



14 février

Degrees of Separation

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows



15 février

Crackdown 3

Nintendo Switch, Xbox One



Far Cry New Dawn

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows



Jump Force

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows



Metro Exodus

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows





19 février

Steins;Gate Elite

PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows



22 février

Anthem

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows



26 février

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch