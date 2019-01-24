Voici les jeux prévus pour février 2019
On aura un peu de tout!
Le mois de février 2019 s’annonce un peu moins intéressant que les mois précédents, mais c’est quand même une bonne nouvelle: ça va nous permettre de terminer Resident Evil 2 et Kingdom Hearts 3, deux grosses sorties de janvier!
On a toutefois très hâte d’explorer Anthem, Far Cry New Dawn et Metro Exodus qui s’annoncent tous pas mal intéressants. À noter que la sortie de Dead or Alive 6 a été repoussée au 1er mars.
Pour vous aider à budgéter vos achats, Pèse sur Start vous propose de consulter une liste de titres qui vont sortir en février. On se retrouve le mois prochain!
1 février
Wargroove
Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows
8 février
God Eater 3
PlayStation 4, Windows
12 février
Trials Rising
Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows
14 février
Degrees of Separation
Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows
15 février
Crackdown 3
Nintendo Switch, Xbox One
Far Cry New Dawn
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows
Jump Force
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows
Metro Exodus
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows
19 février
Steins;Gate Elite
PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows
22 février
Anthem
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows
26 février
The Lego Movie 2 Videogame
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch