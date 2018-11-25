Les meilleurs spéciaux de jeux Xbox, PS4, Switch et Steam

/sacchips/pushstart
Hier, on vous offrait notre liste des meilleures aubaines gaming pour plusieurs consoles durant «vendredi fou».Vous avez été plusieurs à vous procurer de nouvelles consoles pour de bons prix mais, là, il faut les remplir de jeux.   

Alors, on a fait le tour des boutiques en ligne Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo et Steam pour vous aider à trouver des jeux à rabais! *      

À noter: on a répété plusieurs fois les mêmes jeux pour différentes consoles. C’est normal!
  

PlayStation      


Spider-Man  

52,79$      

  

God of War   

27,49$      

  

Fallout 76   

53,59$      

  

Destiny 2: Forsaken   

40,11$      

  

Grand Theft Auto V   

24,41$
  

NBA 2K19   

39,99$
  

Prey   

23,99$
  

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold)   

29,99$
  

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4   

63,99$
  

Lego DC Super Villains   

34,99$      

  

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey   

53,59$      


FIFA 19   

39,99$      

  

Shadow of the Tomb Raider   

39,99$      

  

We Happy Few   

53,59$      


The Crew 2   

31,99$      

  

Detroit Become Humain   

27,49$      

  

Far Cry 5   

35,99$      

  

Monster Hunter: World   

32,49$      

  

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition   

22,49$
  

Star Wars Battlefront II   

13,19$      

  

The Elder ScrollsV: Skyrim VR   

39,99$      


Assassin’s Creed Origins   

31,99$      

  

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus   

26,39$
  

The Evil Within 2   

26,39$      

  

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy   

27,49$      

  

Persona 5   

26,79$

  

Xbox One      


Call of Duty: Black Ops 4   

71,99$    

  

Lego DC Super-Villains   

41,99$      

  

FIFA 19   

47,99$      

  

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey   

59,99$
  

Just Dance 2019   

37,49$      

  

Fallout 76   

53,59$      


Shadow of the Tomb Raider   

47,99$      

  

WWE 2K19   

47,99$
  

My Brother Rabbit   

11,99$
  

NBA 2K19   

47,99$      

  

Immortal: Unchained   

35,99$
  

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (full release)   

25,89$
  

Overcooked 2   

20,74$      

  

Dead Cells   

22,49$      

  

Madden NFL 19   

47,99$      

  

No Man’s Sky   

44,99$      

  

The Crew 2   

40,00$      

  

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy   

41,24$      

  

Lego The Incredibles   

41,99$      

  

Jurassic World Evolution   

41,99$      

  

Unravel Two   

13,99$      

  

State of Decay 2   

25,99$
  

Forgotton Anne   

21,59$
  

Conan Exiles  

47,99$      

  

Far Cry 5   

47,99$      

  

Sea of Thieves   

39,99$      

  

Burnout Paradise Remastered   

13,00$      


Monster Hunte: World   

38,99$      

  

Star Wars Battlefront II   

16,00$
  

Assassin’s Creed Origins   

32,00$
  

Cuphead  

 20,79$      

  

Sonic Mania   

16,59$
  

Human Fall Flat  

8,99$      

  

Sniper Elite 4  

32,00$      

 

Abzu  

11,99$      


  

Steam      

  

  

Monster Hunter: World  

49,49$
  

CS:GO  

GRATUIT!      

 

Assassini’s Creed Odyssey  

53,59$
  

Shadow of the Tomb Rader  

39,99$
  

GTA V  

19,79$
  

Rocket League  

10,99$      

 

Civilization VI Gold  

46,69$
  

Doom  

18,74$      

 

No Man’s Sky  

33,24      

 

Far Cry 5  

39,99$
  

Jurassic World Evolution  

25,19$      

 

Rust  

19,99$      

 

NieR: Automata  

39,99$      

 

Assassin’s Creed Origins  

31,99$
  

ARK: Survival Evolved  

23,99$      

 

Dying Light  

19,79$
  

House Flipper  

18,00$      

 

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice  

16,49$
  

Raft  

18,69$
  

Planet Coaster  

24,00$
  

Two Point Hospital  

37,79$      

 

Cities: Skylines Collection  

72,75$      

 

7 Days to Die  

10,07$      

 

Overcooked 2  

21,74$
  

Dishonored 2  

16,49$      


  

Nintendo Switch      


Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze  

55,99$    

  

FIFA 19  

47,99$
  

Maro+Rabbids Kingdom Battle  

31,99$      

 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim  

39,99$      

 

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus  

39,99$
  

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek  

34,01$      

 

Abzu  

22,67$      

 

Lego Harry Potter Collection  

29,99$
  

Just Dance 2019  

34,99$
  

Lego DC Super Villains  

34,99$
  

Child of Light Ultimate Edition  

13,49$
  

Towerfall  

20,15$
  

Undertale  

16,14$
  

NBA 2K19  

39,99$
  

Broforce  

13,22$
  

The Messenger  

17,63$
  

Light Fall  

12,01$
  

Celeste  

19,60$      

  

*Les rabais sont assujettis à des changements sans préavis et sont en vigueur au moment de la publication.       


  


  

