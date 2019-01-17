[PHOTOS] Les derniers moments émotifs entre chien et maître
Dire au revoir à son animal de compagnie est l'une des épreuves les plus douloureuses dans la vie d'un humain.
Ils sont nos complices, nos amis. On a l'impression qu'ils nous comprennent. D'un simple jappement ou miaulement, on peut deviner ce qu'ils désirent.
On partage une bonne partie de nos vies avec nos petites bêtes adorées. Ils nous accompagnent plus longtemps que certains amis ou partenaires.
Il va donc sans dire que lorsqu'on doit dire adieu à notre meilleur ami poilu, on passe par les mêmes étapes de deuil que si l'on perdait un être cher en chair et en os.
Le photographe Ross Taylor, récipiendaire de nombreux prix de photojournalisme , a immortalisé les derniers moments entre un maître et son chien.
Sortez vos mouchoirs.
This is a long post, so bear with me, but I want the pending images to have proper context. Over the past couple of years, I’ve been working on a photographic project and feature-length film that explores the last moments people share with their pets before and after an at-home pet euthanasia. · I recognize this topic carries a lot of emotional weight. I have an immense amount of respect for those who are going through this. It’s one of the most intense moments I’ve ever witnessed. The human animal-bond is one that shouldn’t be overlooked – when someone says they’re going through the loss of a pet, I now more fervently understand just how devastating that can be. Those who are going through this, I can attest that at-home pet euthanasia can be a much more peaceful passing. If you’re going through this now, feel free to reach out for support. · I reached out to a number of organizations while exploring this topic and one - Lap of Love, responded immediately. I can’t thank Paula Ford enough for responding to that email. Her kindness opened the connection with the founder, Dr.Dani McVety. I’m also profoundly thankful to Dani for her trust while documenting these sacred spaces. She is one of the most impressive people I have ever met. · I also want to thank all the veterinarians, and the rest of the staff at Lap of Love. This thanks also includes the folks at Caring Pathways in Denver. All of them are amazing people, and have my deep respect. · I appreciate Thomas Simonetti and the folks over at Washington Post Visuals for taking the care and time to publish the images as well. Thomas, thank you so much. Thank you once again to the Washington Post for publishing this. I'm exceedingly grateful: https://wapo.st/2F4xfiu Over the next week or so I’ll be posting images from the project. Image caption: Olesya Lykovi cries out in anguish, moments after the death of her dog, Sam. Moments before, she looked at Dr. Dani McVety, at right and asked, “Is he gone?” Dani nodded and said, “He has his wings now.” #love #pets #lastmoments
Bob Zahn touches his dog, Spencer, a final time, just moments after the dog passed. His wife, Leigh, left the room immediately, as it was too much for her to take. "She's going to take it harder maybe than the loss of her parents. Your parents can tell you when something is wrong, but your dog can't." He sighed. "She'll be a mess, today, tomorrow and the next few weeks. She loved him."
Leigh Zahn fights back tears as she lays with her dog, Spencer, in her lap a final time, just moments after Spencer passed.
"There's never enough time," said Donnie Leibe. "We never have them long enough," he added shortly before his dog, Daisy, at left, is put to sleep.
"What am I going to do? What am I going to do?" David Thompson cries over and over shortly before his dog, Spartan, was later euthanized on their house boat located in Port Hudson, Florida. "You're the best friend I could ever have, you're my first mate" he said. At right is his wife, Marie.
"I always felt safe with him," said Juliet Rubio as she laid by her dog, Dingo, who is 12. "I hate this, I hate this," she said over and over again before the passing of Dingo. "He's given me so much comfort." As he started to die she cried over him saying over and over, "I love you, I love you. Soon, you're going to be free again."
"I've loved you for so long," said Juliet Rubio before she wrapped her dog, Dingo, in one of her blankets before his burial.
"It's never easy," said Juliet Rubio, weeping, not long before her dog, Dingo, was euthanized. Dingo was over 12 years old and was struggling with multiple health issues. Afterwards, Juliet Rubio, left, and Dr. Erica Unz carried her dog, Dingo (wrapped in a blanket) outside her home. As Erica moves to leaves she hugged her. "Thank you so much, you made it so much easier. You're really wonderful."
"When I was sick, she knew something was wrong." said Bob Lutz about their dog, Heidi, who looked up at them moments before she was euthanized - due to recent substantial declines in health. His wife, Cindy, added "She helped take away our pain." At right watching is their other dog, Winnie.
"I hoped I could give him a magic pill to make him better," Gary Clay said of his dog, Woody, under his breath as his dog slipped away. "Good boy Woody, good boy. I'm going to miss you."
"I tried to do more, I tried to do all I can. But they said there's nothing more I can do," Kiara Manrique said while weeping at the loss of her dog. At left is her sister, Kimberly, and veterinarian Nil Wilkins (unseen) who later reached out to comfort her.
Vanessa Gangadyal consoles her son, Ian, 8 while her husband Michael Gangadyal pets their dog, Ally, shortly it's passing. At right is Erica Unz, a veterinarian with a deep compassion, who comforts the family in the difficult moment.
Vanessa Gangadyal consoles her son, Ian, 8 while her husband Michael Gangadyal pets their dog, Ally, shortly it's passing.
In a gesture of remembrance and honor of memory, the veterinarians offer the option of a paw print to the families - a tangible memory to hold after the passing of a loved one. It's always a quiet moment during this sacred time. One that's full of reverence laced with the unquestionable sadness of letting go.
Darcy Jones, left, speaks with Dr. Loren Gassler about her dog, Alli, 15, who had some balancing issues and was struggling with a diagnosis of cancer. Dr. Gassler was performing a hospice visit for Jones, to offer some suggestions on how best to handle the remaining time they would have together. Dr. Loren, and so many others like her, are amazing at what they do and help the painful transition daily, without drawing attention to themselves. They have my respect.
"I don't feel so good right now," said Jennifer Hoch, at right, as before she kisses Shadow, her cat, goodbye. Shadow was dying of cancer, and Jennifer was clearly in a bit of shock. I felt so much sadness for her, as well as her friend, Ruby Nelms (at left). Nelms said,"I wouldn't let her go through this alone." As Shadow passes away, Jennifer kept repeating, "It's ok baby, it's ok." One of her final words to her was, "You're my angel.
"She's always been my companion. Coco was there for me when he was on deployment," said Rebecca Cassity, as she fights back tears. Her husband, Drew (at right) was in the military and also struggled in the final moments. During the procedure Dr. McVety reassures her with a hug and consoling words: "This is better treatment than any one of us would get."
Wendy Lehr met Dr. Erica Unz with tears in her eyes. As they settled into the living room, thunder boomed outside. A heavy rain pattered against the roof. Mimosa, center, didn't move and Wendy Lehr notices it. "She's normally scared of it." After awhile, Erica Unz asked if they're ready. "I don't know if we'll ever be ready, but I guess it's time," she said before starting to openly sob. It was one of the hardest cases I've witnessed and brought me to tears immediately. I felt so sad for them.
As Dr. Erica Unz began the final injection into Mimosa, Wendy laid down onto the floor beside her dog. She started crying and repeated over and over again, "I love you so much, I love you so much." In the background is her husband, Rich. Not long after, she looked up to Unz to see if her dog had passed. She told her yes. At this moment, Wendy started to cry out loud. Unz moved quickly to comfort her with a hug.
In one of the most intense moments I've ever witnessed, Wendy Lehr cuddled beside her dog, Mimosa, shortly after she passed. The muffled sounds of her cries filled the empty room as she nuzzled against her face. In the wake of a following silence, she cried out. "Oh my baby, oh my baby. What am going to do without you?" My heart broke.
It was heartbreaking watching as Asia performed its last duty, barking along the farm's perimeter, alerting it's owners of nearby animals. It's body spent, it managed enough energy for one more patrol by the fence. Soon afterwards, it laid down in a nearby shed to cool off from the summer heat, exhausted from a body that was rapidly failing it.
I can still remember the heat of the summer day on the farm, thick with humidity. As dusk settled, Dr. Dani McVety, Rob Peterson, Erin Vaccaro and Carrie Peterson gathered around Asia for some tender rubs, moments before she was put to sleep. The care Dr. McVety provided for them in this fragile moment was impressive, and helped a painful moment pass a little easier.
We were once here. • It's the phrase I think about whenever I see this image after Asia passed away. Dr. Dani McVety tenderly made a paw print for Carrie and Rob Peterson shortly after Asia died. • We were once here. • I think about this often, not just towards animals, but to all that we hold and love dear.
As the sun sets during a late summer evening, Kai, at right, senses something is wrong with Asia. He dutifully follows behind Rob Peterson and Dr. Dani McVety. Soon, with the help of Carrie, Rob's sister, Asia will be buried on the farm.
