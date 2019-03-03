Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour mars 2019
Devil May Cry, Yoshi et The Division au menu!
Coup d'oeil sur cet article
Le mois de mars s’annonce modeste côté sorties gaming, mais quand même fort en émotions!
Le hack and slash action/aventure Devil May Cry 5 remplira les gameurs d’adrénaline dès le début du mois. C’est le premier titre de la série depuis 2013 alors les attentes sont hautes!
Pour terminer le mois, on pourra reposer nos cerveaux avec Yoshi’s Crafted World, une aventure digne de la section bricolage chez Michael’s.
Voici donc la (coute) liste des jeux prévus pour mars 2019.
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, Linux
1er mars
The Occupation
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
5 mars
Left Alive
PS4, Windows
5 mars
Gungrave VR
Windows (Oculus Rift, HTC Vive)
6 mars
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Windows, Mac, Linux
7 mars
Devil May Cry 5
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
8 mars
Don't Escape: 4 Days in a Wasteland
Windows
11 mars
Factory Town
Windows
12 mars
One Piece: World Seeker
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
15 mars
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
15 mars
The Sinking City
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
21 mars
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
PS4, Xbox One, Windows
22 mars
Yoshi’s Crafted World
Nintendo Switch
29 mars