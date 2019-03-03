/sacchips/pushstart
Navigation
close

Articles récents

Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour mars 2019

US-LIFESTYLE-GAMES-NINTENDO

La Switch est sortie il y a deux ans aujourd’hui

Un spin-off de The Walking Dead en développement?

Benz Antoine a passé une dizaine de jours en studio pour enregistrer ses voix.

Benz Antoine en héros de jeu vidéo

Un concurrent de taille pour Fortnite

16 jeux à jouer en famille à la relâche

Un nouveau scénario pour «Plague Inc.»

Sega demande aux fans de choisir les jeux

Sept idées de sorties geek à Québec

Facebook est trop gourmand

«Superman pourrait être joué par un acteur noir»

Il y a de l’e-sport de Stardew Valley!

The Witness

Les jeux gratuits PlayStation et Xbox

hansolo

Les Star Wars réunis dans une seule bande-annonce

Pokémon Sword et Shield annoncés pour la Switch

24 pokémons se trouvant dans la bande-annonce

Soirée magique pour la grand-maman de Twitch

Un acteur québécois pour doubler Baptiste?

3 millions de dollars pour le champion Fortnite

Le cofondateur et producteur exécutif de Sabotage Studio, Martin Brouard

Sabotage Studio: entre succès, nostalgie et punk!

Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour mars 2019

Devil May Cry, Yoshi et The Division au menu!

Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour mars 2019
MISE À JOUR

Coup d'oeil sur cet article

Le mois de mars s’annonce modeste côté sorties gaming, mais quand même fort en émotions!  

Le hack and slash action/aventure Devil May Cry 5 remplira les gameurs d’adrénaline dès le début du mois. C’est le premier titre de la série depuis 2013 alors les attentes sont hautes!  

Pour terminer le mois, on pourra reposer nos cerveaux avec Yoshi’s Crafted World, une aventure digne de la section bricolage chez Michael’s.   

 

Voici donc la (coute) liste des jeux prévus pour mars 2019.  


ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove  

PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, Linux               

1er mars 

The Occupation  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows        

5 mars   

 

Left Alive  

PS4, Windows          

5 mars  

 

Gungrave VR  

Windows (Oculus Rift, HTC Vive)  

6 mars  

 

Total War: Three Kingdoms  

Windows, Mac, Linux               

7 mars 

 

Devil May Cry 5  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows               

8 mars

Don't Escape: 4 Days in a Wasteland  

Windows  

11 mars 

Factory Town  

Windows  

12 mars  

 

One Piece: World Seeker  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows               

15 mars 

 

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows               

15 mars 

 

The Sinking City  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows               

21 mars  

 

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice  

PS4, Xbox One, Windows               

22 mars 

 

Yoshi’s Crafted World  

Nintendo Switch  

29 mars   


  

RECOMMANDÉ POUR VOUS
À DÉCOUVRIR SUR LE WEB

Les plus populaires

Michaël Vincent
Société

«J’ai sniffé de la coke à 11 ans»
Passe-Partout
Claude Villeneuve

Passe-génération

Periode des questions
Politique

Les volte-face de la CAQ
Santé

Les avortements en chute libre au Québec
Luc Baillargeon et sa lentille slcérale
Santé

Comme un miracle
Asie-Pacifique

Un chef dévoile les préférences de Kim et Trump
Faits divers

Une femme meurt dans une collision
États-Unis

Des élus vont saisir des documents

États-Unis

Des turbulences en vue pour longtemps
Musique

Généreuse Marie-Mai
veste du Hells ontarien Stephen Burns
Faits divers

La coke de Montréal vendue jusqu’en Ontario
La star britannique avait donné tout un spectacle aux 12 000 spectateurs réunis au Colisée de Québec.
Société

Quand le «Duc» débarque en ville
Qub Radio

«Si tu veux pas de pression, va pas en politique»

Mathieu lacombe. Ministre de la Famille
Politique

Il veut s’attaquer au manque d’éducatrices
brulotte
Santé

La routine santé de Joanie Gonthier
Ski

Une 12e place pour Alex Harvey
Le premier ministre du Canada, Justin Trudeau, devant les médias, la semaine dernière après que le chef du PCC, Andrew Scheer, a officiellement demandé à la GRC d’enquêter sur une allégation d’ingérence politique dans la controverse touchant SNC-Lavalin.
Politique

La crise SNC-Lavalin fait mal à Justin Trudeau
Nick Bosa se dit parfaitement remis de sa blessure à l’abdomen et entend bien devenir le premier choix au prochain repêchage.
Football

Nick Bosa plaide sa cause
Hockey

Remontée victorieuse à Saguenay
Le but enfilé par Brendan Gallagher a été l’unique moment de réjouissances pour les partisans du Canadien, samedi soir. Il a partagé sa réussite avec Phillip Danault.
Canadien

Mauvais départ coûteux
Environnement

Déjà 64 interventions liées au froid
Hockey

Un joueur de l’Armada est décédé
Environnement

Difficile de s’y retrouver
Le karatéka senpai (doyen) denis Houde, qui enseigne ici à un groupe, est âgé de 74 ans.
Dimanche Québec

Le karaté c’est pour tout le monde
Canadien

Crosby se moque du CH
Qub Radio

«Ça prend un ordre», dit Josée Lavigueur
Québec

La 38e édition s’amorce dès mardi
Hockey

Kurtis Gabriel suspendu
Quelques structures considérées comme dangereuses inquiétaient samedi, dont sur la rue Saint-Jean où les pompiers ont établi un périmètre, en après-midi, en raison du risque de chutes de glace.
Environnement

Même sans tomber, la neige fait suer
À sa dernière saison, Claudia Émond (8) a savouré un premier championnat provincial. Sur la photo, l’arrière tente de distancer Caroline Task (7) qui a été la meilleure des Stingers avec dix points.
Autres sports

Le Rouge et Or met fin à sa disette
Autres sports

Alexandre Lemaire, le visage de l’esprit sportif
Maria de Menezes déplore le fait que l’ambulancier qui a causé la mort de son mari en fauchant sa motocyclette n’aura aucune conséquence pour son geste.
Faits divers

Pas d’accusations malgré un mort
Les clichés du rap, Antoine Valentinelli, alias Lomepal, n’en a rien à foutre.
Weekend

Lomepal: rappeur à sa manière
Facebook Instant Articles

La rougeole inquiète la santé publique
Entreprises

Les acériculteurs aux aguets
bloc musique music
Weekend

La magie opère également sur disque
Faits divers

Le nombre de plaintes pour bruit explose
Politique

Trudeau, «le premier ministre des licornes»
Pèse sur start

Voici les jeux vidéo prévus pour mars 2019
États-Unis

Une fuite de gaz illumine la nuit au Missouri